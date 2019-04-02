2019 Curious Crew Casting Call FAQ | WKAR TV

2019 Curious Crew Casting Call FAQ | For the full details and required forms for the 2019 Curious Crew Casting Call please CLICK HERE!



When and where is the Curious Crew Casting Call?It will be on Saturday May 4th at WKAR Studios in the Communication Arts & Sciences Building on MSU’s campus.

What time are auditions?

Auditions are broken up into age groups:

9 year-olds will be at 9 a.m.

10 year-olds will be at 10 a.m.

11 and 12 year-olds will be at 11 a.m.

13 year-olds will be at 12 p.m.

We are not casting 14 year-olds for this season of Curious Crew, although previous cast members who have turned 14 will be invited to try out again.

Where do I park?

The ramp on the south side of the Communication Arts & Sciences Building or the adjacent surface lot. Parking is free and open on Saturday, however it is also MSU Graduation, so there will be traffic congestion.

Parking Ramp Address:

Ramp # 5 (Trowbridge Road Ramp – at Trowbridge and Red Cedar Roads)

1149 Red Cedar RoadEast Lansing, MI 48824

What entrance do we go in?

Enter the SOUTH side entrance of the Communication Arts & Sciences Building across from the parking ramp. The glass doors say “WKAR.” You will be directed where to go once you enter.

Do parents need to be with their child?

Yes. We ask that at least one parent or guardian attend the casting call with their child.

Do you have to be available for all the production days?

No. You must be available for at least one production day and the preceding cast orientation date. The dates are on the application form you will receive at the audition.

How long will this audition take?

Auditions take approximately 45 minutes to one hour depending on the number of children trying out within their age group.

When will we hear back and what happens next?

If you have been selected, you will be notified within 10 days by phone. Instructions will be given on that phone call for the next steps. Those not selected will receive an email from the producer.

Is this position paid?

No. Cast members will get lunch during the production day, a Curious Crew t-shirt, special invitations to appear at WKAR events representing Curious Crew and our station, and Curious Crew airs on PBS TV stations across the country!

When will next season’s Curious Crew air?

Sometime in early 2020. Cast members and families will be notified once the broadcast schedule is determined.

Are you holding auditions again next year (2020)?

We are planning to. We are working hard to raise money to produce the series, and funding is always in question.

Can we have a copy of the audition?

No, the auditions will be reviewed quickly and files will not be stored. These videos will not be posted online.

Are there food and drinks available?

There are vending machines in the building, however, we do not allow food or drink inside the studios, only in the lobby area.

