2019 Mackinac Policy Conference | One Detroit

May 29-31, 2019, STREAMING LIVE Daily | The annual conference focuses on critical regional issues of government, policy, and economics.

Hosted by the Detroit Regional Chamber, the iconic Mackinac Policy Conference is held each spring to focus on critical regional issues of government, policy and economics. Attendees of the summit held on historic Mackinac Island include Michigan’s most influential leaders like Governor Gretchen Whitmer, Mayor Mike Duggan and key industry, business, foundation and non-profit leaders from across the state of Michigan. The chair of this year’s conference is Patti Poppe, President & CEO of Consumers Energy.

Pillars for the 2019 conference include:

Prepare Michigan – education and talent

Grow Michigan – economic development and entrepreneurship

Love Michigan – sustainability and stewardship

Detroit Public TV and the One Detroit team will provide live streaming coverage of the 3-day conference including stage sessions and in-depth interviews with leading statewide business leaders, politicians and philanthropists at our anchor desk.