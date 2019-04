Sun., May 26, 8pm & 9:30pm on WKAR-HD 23.1 | Enjoy your Memorial Day with a performance honoring American heros!

An American tradition honoring our heroes returns live from the West Lawn of the U.S. Capitol for a special 30th anniversary broadcast. A tradition unlike anything else on television, America's national night of remembrance takes us back to the real meaning of the holiday through personal stories interwoven with musical performances.