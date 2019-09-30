2019 Teddy Bear Picnic | In Your Community

FREE -- Sat., Oct. 5, 11am - 3pm at Field #3 on Service Road | Join WKAR Family and the MSU College of Human Medicine for the 2019 Teddy Bear Picnic!

Families and children of all ages are welcome to this free, fun-filled event. Children are encouraged to bring a favorite stuffed animal for a check-up at the Blue Cross Blue Shield Teddy Bear Hospital, a mock clinic staffed by physicians and students from MSU’s health colleges.

Be sure to stop by all the booths for face painting, balloon animals, music, arts and crafts, helmet fittings, meet and greets with MSU athletes, plus much more!

WHERE

Michigan State University

Service Road - Field #3

Across from MSU Clinical Center

MORE ABOUT TEDDY BEAR PICNIC

The annual event was created to help children overcome the fear of “going to the doctor” in a fun, safe environment while also encouraging wellness and healthy eating habits.