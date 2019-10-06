Related Programs: All Things Considered on 90.5 WKARAll Things Considered on AM 870 NewsTalk 2020 Candidate Conversations: Off Script With Beto O'Rourke By Michel Martin • 10 minutes ago Related Programs: All Things Considered on 90.5 WKARAll Things Considered on AM 870 NewsTalk ShareTweetEmail Listen Listening... / NPR's Michel Martin speaks with Democratic presidential candidate Beto O'Rourke and two undecided voters in the candidate's hometown, El Paso, Texas. ShareTweetEmailView the discussion thread.