2020 Live Updates: Coronavirus In The Lansing Region

Regular updates from WKAR News about the regional response to the pandemic.

Para obtener información sobre COVID-19 en español, haga clic aquí.

For 2021 coronavirus updates, click here.

6:01 p.m. Tue. 12/29/20

Nearly a thousand health care workers in Ingham County are getting Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine every week.

Health Officer Linda Vail says so far, the state has provided her department with 975 doses of vaccine a week. They’re getting an extra dose out of some vials.

She says the staff and the schedule would allow for more. “We did ask for the double, 1,950 doses this week, and didn’t get it," Vail adds, "but we will be asking again, and I’ve also made a few phone calls.”

Vail says the department is vaccinating 350 or more people per day, and could double or triple that if they had enough vaccine.

6:06 p.m. Thur. 12/17/20

Lansing's two hospital systems are now vaccinating front line workers against COVID-19.

McClaren got 975 doses of the Pfizer vaccine here. System-wide, McClaren expects close to 5,000.

Across town at Sparrow Hospital’s main facility, the first shipment of nearly 2,000 doses arrived.

The hospitals plan to vaccinate frontline workers systematically so that no single unit is low on staffers due to side effects that some may experience. Both hospitals planned to vaccinate five health care providers on the first day Thursday, before ramping up distribution in the coming days.

6:40 p.m. Wed. 12/16/20

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services has launched a COVID-19 Vaccine Dashboard to help state residents track information about the progress of vaccines in the state.

The MDHHS says it is following recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to determine the distribution of the vaccine across the state.

People must continue to wear a face covering inside and outside within the boundaries of the East Lansing Downtown Development Authority. This mandate has been extended through January 31, 2020.

Masks must be worn over the mouth and nose. There are signs and chalk on sidewalks to remind people to wear a mask in downtown East Lansing.

There have been almost 11,000 COVID-19 cases since the pandemic started, and there have been 153 deaths related to the virus in Ingham County, said East Lansing Mayor Aaron Stephens.

7:25 p.m. Mon. 12/7/20

Michigan’s partial COVID-19 shutdown has been extended through December 20. The order prohibits indoor restaurant dining and restricts indoor social gatherings.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) said they need the additional 12 days to determine how the Thanksgiving holiday impacted coronavirus cases in the state.

Once December 20 is closer, the MDHHS will look at the percentage of hospitalized COVID-19 patients, the number of overall virus cases and the positivity rate to determine if the partial shutdown order needs to be extended. Read more here.

– Amanda Barberena

2:54 p.m. Mon. 12/7/20

President Donald Trump’s lawyer Rudy Giuliani has tested positive for COVID-19 after speaking to the Michigan House Oversight Committee. Many people who attended the testimony must quarantine until December 12.

Giuliani was hospitalized Sunday with the virus. Since coronavirus is contagious two days before COVID-19 symptoms are displayed. This means he was most likely contagious during the testimony.

The Ingham County Health Department and the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services say that anyone present at the testimony who did the following must quarantine:

Anyone who did not wear a face mask.

Anyone that was within 6 feet of Giuliani for at least 15 cumulative minutes. It does not have to be a single 15-minute period. This is regardless if someone was wearing a mask or not.

– Amanda Barberena

5:42 p.m. Tue. 11/24/20

Cases of COVID-19 continue to rise, but at a flattening rate, in Ingham County.

At her weekly COVID-19 media briefing, Ingham County Health Officer Linda Vail says Ingham County has now surpassed 8,000 confirmed cases, and the death toll is now over 100. “We now have 102 deaths in Ingham County," Vail told reporters on Tuesday. "We are currently monitoring 3,322 cases, and we have 4,581 that have recovered.”

Those deaths in Ingham County are up from 90 a week ago.

Vail does see some hopeful signs, though, in the hospitalization rate. “It does look like we’re at least flattening with regard to those hospitalizations," she concludes. "So, hopefully, that flattening continues and case counts or hospitalizations begin to come down.”

At this time, there are 161 total confirmed or suspected cases at Sparrow and McLaren Hospitals. Twenty of those are in intensive care, and 16 are on ventilators.

- Scott Pohl

12:50 p.m. Mon. 11/16/20

The Ingham County jail has been closed since Friday due to a COVID-19 outbreak.

Out of the 290 inmates, 60 have tested positive for the virus, but none have been hospitalized, said Sheriff Scott Wrigglesworth Monday. Since one inmate tested positive, others were also tested, said Wrigglesworth, and most who tested positive were asymptomatic.

The jail could remain closed for the rest of the week, he said. Three deputies are currently at home with COVID-19 and many others are off work, because they have shown symptoms or were in contact with someone with the virus, said Wrigglesworth.

– Scott Pohl

12:20 p.m. Mon. 11/16/20

Starting Wednesday, November 18, certain Michigan businesses and services will be closed for three weeks. Gov. Whitmer made the temporary shutdown announcement Sunday amidst rising COVID-19 cases in Michigan.

Indoor service at restaurants and bars will be temporarily closed, but they can still offer outdoor seating, pick-up and delivery.

In-person classes for high school and college will be temporarily online.

Indoor residential gatherings will be limited to ten people with no more than two households. Outdoor gatherings will be limited to 25 people.

– Amanda Barberena

1:34 p.m. Fri. 11/13/20

Starting Monday, Sparrow Health System will require a doctor’s order in advance or the completion of an online application for patients seeking a COVID-19 test.

Sparrow says the growing demand for testing is behind the new requirements. They hope the move will speed up lines. Up to now, patients without a test order from a medical provider have been required to provide the information or use the MySparrow application process while waiting in line. Starting Monday, those without a doctor’s order will be asked to come back when they have one or after registering online at https://mychart.sparrow.org/mychart.

Also starting Monday, the St. Lawrence drive-thru site will only provide testing for pre-op and pre-procedure patients. Others will be sent to different locations.

To date, Sparrow has processed a quarter-million tests, including 100,000 at the Frandor drive-through site in Lansing.

- Scott Pohl

7:00 p.m. Thur. 11/12/20

Governor Gretchen Whitmer says Michigan’s COVID-19 numbers have taken a turn for the worse.

Whitmer’s chief medical executive, Doctor Joneigh Khaldun, said Thursday Michigan is at its worst point since the start of the pandemic.

“Things are looking very grim with COVID-19 in our state right now,” Khaldun said during a press conference. “Today, we are announcing a total of 236,225 cases, and 7,811 deaths due to COVID-19 in Michigan.”

Whitmer said Michigan’s COVID-19 case rate is the worst it’s been since the beginning of the pandemic.

The governor did not announce any new emergency orders to stop public gatherings. That’s after losing a court battle with Republicans over her use of emergency powers.

But she warned the trajectory is for the death and illness rates to get worse “…and unless we get our act together right now, we could be hitting our daily peak of deaths in Michigan come Christmas.”

Whitmer said people should cancel holiday plans for indoor get-togethers with people who live in other households. She also said there are other public health mask and distancing orders that remain in effect.

-Rick Pluta

6:20 p.m. Mon. 11/09/20

Michigan State University head men’s basketball coach Tom Izzo has tested positive for the coronavirus.

The Michigan State athletic department announced that Hall of Fame men’s basketball coach Tom Izzo has tested positive for COVID-19. The positive test was confirmed Monday morning during the Big Ten’s daily antigen testing.

Following CDC and Big Ten guidelines, Izzo will be able to return to the team in person after a 10-day isolation period. During Izzo’s absence MSU associate head coach Dwayne Stephens will run practices.

No other members of the MSU basketball program have tested positive since daily testing began on October 26th.

In a statement Izzo notes, “You’d be hard pressed to find a coach who’s taken more precautions than I have.”

Izzo said he’s experiencing minor symptoms.

The State of Michigan says more than 80,000 essential workers have applied for a free tuition program.

The Futures for Frontliners program is aimed at providing state scholarships for people who worked in essential industries during the state’s COVID-19 shutdown between April 1st and June 30th.

The state first launched the program in September.

In a release Monday, the state says 85 thousand people have applied to the program since.

60,000 of those applications were submitted in the first two weeks of its launch.

The program is funded through the Governor’s Education Emergency Relief Fund, which is part of the CARES Act.

People have until the end of the year to apply for the program.

4:17 p.m. Thur. 10/29/20

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services has extended its COVID-19 emergency orders.

The maximum indoor gathering size has been reduced to 50 people; originally it was 500. Large indoor gatherings, like weddings and banquets, are considered “super spreader events.” COVID-19 outbreaks are 20 times likelier in indoor settings than outside.

Restaurants and bars must also limit the number of people at each table to six. They must also collect contact information from each customer for effective COVID-19 contact tracing.

COVID-19 cases in Michigan has increased over the last month. Currently, there are 172 confirmed coronavirus cases per one million people. Over the last four weeks, positivity tests have increased from 2% to 5.5%. In the last three weeks, COVID-19 hospitalizations have doubled, and in the last five weeks, COVID-19 related deaths have increased.

Those who violate the extended MDHHS orders could face a $1,000 civil fine and/or jail time up to six months.

More information is available here. Information on social gathering guidelines can be viewed here. An infographic of the revised MDHHS order is available here.

– Amanda Barberena

4:00 p.m. Wed. 10/28/20

The Ingham County Health Department is tightening restrictions on outdoor gatherings in some parts of East Lansing.

Ingham County Health Officer Linda Vail issued the emergency order Wednesday.

It restricts outdoor gatherings in a section of East Lansing north of Michigan State University’s campus to no more than ten people.

Previously, outdoor gatherings in that section of the city had been capped at 25 people.

In a statement, Vail says this order could help reduce local outbreaks related to football and Halloween gatherings.

The health department says people between the ages of 20 and 29 account for 40 percent of coronavirus cases in Ingham County since the start of the pandemic.

The city of Lansing is giving police officers the option of issuing fines to people who violate public health orders meant to curb the spread of COVID-19.

The emergency order was approved Monday evening by the Lansing City Council. The order allows Lansing police officers to enforce public health rules issued by state and local officials with a fine of up to $500 dollars.

In Michigan, those who disobey public health orders can already be charged with a misdemeanor punishable by six months in jail or a $200 fine.

- Karel Vega and Michelle Jokisch Polo

10:48 a.m. Thur. 10/22/20

Michigan State University expects to offer 400 in-person classes in the spring. The school will also cancel spring break.

In a press release Thursday, MSU President Samuel Stanley Jr. said instead of having a week off, three midweek days will be class-free throughout the semester.

The spring semester will begin January 11, 2021, however the last week of undergraduate instruction will be the week of April 19, and finals will be held the next week. Stanley said this will allow a week for graduation ceremonies.

Those living on campus and returning to campus will be required to participate in the COVID-19 Early Detection Program. This is to keep students and faculty safe, especially for any in-person instruction.

– Amanda Barberena

10:08 a.m. Wed. 10/21/20

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services has issued an order to allow more in-person visits with people in nursing homes.

The order applies to facilities in counties the state has identified as “low risk.” Visits are by appointment only. And the facility must have no new cases within the past 14 days. Director Robert Gordon says the new order was issued because in-person contact with loved ones is necessary to the well-being of people in nursing homes. The rule also requires visitors to be screened before entry and wear masks.

-Rick Pluta

2:40 p.m. Tue. 10/20/20

With Big Ten football proceeding, mayors from 11 college communities have created COVID-19 safety guidelines to protect their respective communities.

A letter sent to Big Ten conference officials asked for collaboration between the Big Ten and local health departments.

Since there is typically an increase in community activity, like social gatherings and tailgates, surrounding a football game, the mayors have requested that a population positivity rate be defined, informing Big Ten officials when to stop hosting football games in a community for fear that an outbreak occurs.

Mayors have also asked to be alerted as soon as possible when games are scheduled. In addition, they requested that games are not in the late afternoon or evening, because there is typically an increase in community activity during these times.

The full list of mayors who signed the letter and their respective cities:

Mayor Aaron Stephens; East Lansing, Mich.

Mayor Andy Schor; Lansing, Mich.

Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway; Madison, Wis.

Mayor Patrick L. Wojahn; College Park, Md.

Mayor Ronald Filippelli; State College, Pa.

Mayor Christopher Taylor; Ann Arbor, Mich.

Mayor Steve Hagerty; Evanston, Ill.

Mayor John Dennis; West Lafayette, Ind.

Mayor Jacob Frey; Minneapolis, Minn.

Mayor John Hamilton; Bloomington, Ind.

Mayor Bruce Teague; Iowa City, Iowa

Mayor Andrew Ginther; Columbus, Ohio

– Amanda Barberena

6:16 p.m. Mon. 10/19/20

Michigan Chief Medical Executive Joneigh Khaldun testified and answered questions Monday before the Republican-led joint House and Senate committee looking into the state’s COVID-19 response.

This was the first such appearance since the state Supreme Court ruled Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s use of emergency orders stretched beyond the limits of her power.

Republican state Representative Matt Hall (R-Emmett Township) chairs the joint House and Senate committee on the state’s COVID-19 response.

“Our job now is to take all these things and to balance them,” he said, “and to come up with a smarter plan to protect lives and livelihoods and to have a healthy Michigan and a healthy economy.”

State House Republicans will roll out their plans Tuesday to address the COVID-19 crisis in Michigan.

-Rick Pluta

11:12 a.m. Thur. 10/15/20

The State of Michigan and Michigan State University launched a COVID-19 exposure notification app Thursday. MI COVID Alert is part of a pilot program for MSU and surrounding areas.

When someone tests positive for COVID-19, the local health department sends them a pin. This allows the person to anonymously enter information about where they may have gotten the virus and who they’ve been in contact with.

According to the health department, being in contact with someone means being within six feet of each other for more than 15 minutes.

Those with the app will receive a notification if they were in contact with someone who has tested positive for COVID-19.

MI COVID Alert is free in both the Apple and Google app stores.

The app was developed by the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, Michigan Department of Technology, Management and Budget and Michigan State University.

More information can be found here.

2:12 p.m. Wed. 10/14/20

The East Lansing City Council approved an emergency ordinance regarding COVID-19 safety guidelines. The ordinance starts Thursday, October 15 and continues until the end of 2020.

The following are some of the enforced guidelines:

In parts of East Lansing, 25 people or less are allowed to gather outside. This area includes the northern edge of Michigan State’s campus to Burcham Drive. Harrison Rd. and Hagadorn Rd. are the west and east boundaries, respectively, and the ordinance includes properties adjacent to these streets.

Outdoor gatherings outside of the above boundaries, but still in East Lansing and Ingham County, can have up to 100 people.

Indoor gatherings in all of Ingham County are limited to 10 people.

In the East Lansing Downtown Development Authority, masks are required inside and outside.

Masks are required when people are unable to be six feet apart. All social gatherings must maintain six feet of distance between members not of the same household.

Anyone who violates one or more guidelines of the new emergency ordinance could receive a municipal civil infraction, with up to a $500 fine.

More information can be found at the Mid-Michigan District Health Department, Ingham County Health Department and City of East Lansing websites.

– Amanda Barberena

3:42 p.m. Mon. 10/12/20

The Michigan Supreme Court on Monday rejected Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s request to delay by 28 days the effect of its decision striking down a law she had used to keep intact sweeping orders designed to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

Justices voted 6-1 against halting the precedential effect of its opinion until Oct. 30. They also, as expected, reaffirmed their initial 4-3 ruling that declared a 1945 emergency powers law unconstitutional — this time in a lawsuit brought by the Republican-led Legislature.

Whitmer, a Democrat, last week reinstituted mask requirements and other restrictions through orders issued by the state health department under a different law.

- Associated Press

7:51 p.m. Fri. 10/2/20

The state Supreme Court has provided an advisory opinion to a federal court, ruling against Governor Whitmer’s use of emergency powers.

The opinion says after April 30th the Governor did not have the authority to continue extending the state of emergency without input from the state legislature.

The court says the 1945 law which the Governor cited is a violation of the Michigan constitution. That’s because it delegates the legislative powers of state government to the executive branch.

It’s unclear what this will mean for the series of executive orders the Governor has issued to respond to the COVID-19 crisis.

Governor Whitmer has issued a statement saying the ruling will not go into effect for 21 days, so her emergency declaration still remains the law. The statement said that some rules would be shifted to alternative sources of authority.

-Abigail Censky

5:35 p.m. Thur. 10/1/20

East Lansing Mayor Aaron Stephens extended the City State of Emergency Wednesday. Masks are still required within the East Lansing Downtown Development Authority.

Signs are posted at the entry points of the East Lansing downtown area reminding people to wear a face covering. The order now continues until October 31, 2020. More information can be found here.

– Amanda Barberena

5:17 p.m. Thur. 10/1/20

Gov. Whitmer extended the state of emergency through October 27.

She also extended emergency orders that restrict entry into health care, residential and juvenile justice facilities – with some limited exceptions.

Protocols for jails and prisons have also been extended. Food stores are still required to offer restricted shopping hours for people vulnerable to infection. Read more here.

Michigan officials reported that African Americans are no longer being disproportionately impacted by COVID-19 – both in number of infections and deaths. They accounted for a staggering 40% of deaths and 29% of cases in the early days of the pandemic.

Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist II credits people of color for being more likely to wear masks and follow safety guidelines. More information can be found here.

Cases of COVID-19 at Michigan State University seem to be on the decline, but the numbers may not reveal the entire picture.

The Ingham County Health Department reports that COVID-19 cases of MSU students and employees are down from a peak of 629 during the week of September 7, to 63 last week.

County Health Officer Linda Vail said she’s worried that people aren’t getting tested. Read more here.

– Amanda Barberena

4:50 p.m. Fri. 9/25/20

Starting October 9, many previously closed businesses can reopen. According to Executive Order 2020-183, the following businesses can now reopen with COVID-19 safety measures in place: indoor theaters, cinemas, performance venues, arcades, bingo halls, bowling centers, indoor climbing facilities, trampoline parks, and more. Governor Gretchen Whitmer signed the order Friday.

Under this order the following restrictions are also in place:

Non-residential indoor gatherings and events can have 20% fixed seating capacity, or 20 people per 1,000 square feet. Previously, only 10 people per 1,000 square feet were allowed. Face coverings are required;

There is a maximum of 500 people in Michigan’s largest venues;

Non-residential outdoor gatherings and events can have 30% fixed seating capacity, or 30 people per 1,000 square feet. Previously, 100 people were allowed; and,

There is a maximum of 1,000 people for outdoor gatherings and events.

In a separate order also signed Friday, children in kindergarten through fifth grade are now required to wear a mask at school. Regarding Executive Order 2020-185, children in kindergarten through fifth grade are now required to wear a face covering at school. It was only recommended before.

Worker safeguards have also been updated by Gov. Whitmer. More information can be found here.

– Amanda Barberena

3:23 p.m. Mon. 9/21/20

Starting October 5th, grocery stores and other retailers with bottle-and-can collection machines will have to resume taking returnables.

Retailers without machines will be allowed to do so at their discretion. Governor Gretchen Whitmer temporarily suspended bottle and can returns in a COVID-19-related executive order. Retailers are allowed to limit returns to no more than a 25-dollar reimbursement per customer per day.

- Rick Pluta

9:54 p.m. Thur. 9/17/20

Thirty-nine houses in East Lansing have been forced to self-quarantine for two weeks due to COVID-19 being traced to these residences.

The Ingham County Health Department added 11 more houses to the list Thursday. Twenty-five of the houses are large fraternity and sorority houses and 14 are large rental homes.

Emergency order 2020-19 replaced the original quarantine order issued Monday. Since then, two homes have been removed from the mandatory quarantine list after further investigation.

As of September 1, COVID-19 cases have increased by 315%. Michigan State students make up 80% of new COVID-19 cases.

– Amanda Barberena

11:01 a.m. Thur. 9/17/20

The Big Ten Conference made the announcement Wednesday that it will open its football season the weekend of October 24 after the conference noted that its Council of Presidents and Chancellors voted unanimously for the restart.

The conference points toward coronavirus medical advances as to why the decision was revisited.

The Big Ten will require student-athletes, coaches, trainers and other individuals that are on the field for all practices and games to undergo daily, rapid testing, starting September 30. Team positivity rates and population positivity rate thresholds will be used to determine whether teams must halt practice or play.

All COVID-19 positive student-athletes will have to undergo comprehensive cardiac testing and can’t return to play until 21 days after the positive test.

All 14 teams will play eight regular-season games in eight weeks, plus a ninth on December 19 when the conference championship game is held in Indianapolis.

Tickets for games will not be sold to the general public.

The Big Ten now joins six FBS conferences, including the ACC, Big 12, and SEC, in playing the fall season.

- Al Martin

4:33 p.m. Mon. 9/14/20

The Ingham County Health Department has ordered thirty large houses in East Lansing to immediately quarantine for the next two weeks.

County Health Officer Linda Vail issued the quarantine order on Monday. It covers 23 fraternity and sorority houses, along with seven large rental houses.

More orders could be forthcoming.

Find the emergency order, including the affected addresses, here.

COVID-19 cases have risen more than 50-percent in Ingham County. More than half of the new cases are in East Lansing, and the majority are from MSU students.

Residents must stay in the houses unless they need medical care or necessities that can’t be delivered. Non-residents cannot enter the buildings other than to provide immediate health or safety services.

Violators could face a misdemeanor charge punishable by up to six months in jail, a fine of as much as $200, or both.

- Scott Pohl

1:49 p.m. Sat. 9/12/20

The Ingham County Health Department is recommending that all local Michigan State University students self-quarantine for two weeks.

In a release Saturday, the department said at least 342 people affiliated with MSU have tested positive for COVID-19 since August 24. In the three weeks prior to this surge in cases, only 23 people affiliated with the school had tested positive. The department said this recommendation is not an emergency order, but mandatory restrictions will be put in place if this transmission cycle isn’t broken.

12:27 p.m. Thur. 9/10/20

Approximately 625,000 Michigan residents are eligible for a tuition-free college degree.

Essential workers during Michigan’s Stay Home, Stay Safe order between April and June can apply for the Futures for Frontliners program.

Gov. Whitmer announced the program Thursday, which provides a tuition-free associates or bacheolors degree at a community college to essential workers that do not currently have a high school diploma or a college degree.

Whitmer said she was inspired by the GI Bill, which gave those serving the United States during WWII the opportunity to pursue a college degree, tuition-free.

The Future for Frontline application is available here. Those applying must meet the following requirements:

Applicants are a Michigan resident;

They worked in an essential industry for 11 to 13 weeks at least part-time between April 1 and June 30, 2020;

They were required by their job to work away from home for at least some time between April 1 and June 30, 2020;

Applicants have not previously received an associate or bachelor’s degree;

They are not in default on a Federal student loan; and,

Applicants complete the scholarship application by December 31, 2020.

– Amanda Barberena

7:32 p.m. Wed. 9/9/20

Gov. Whitmer clarified that athletes must wear face coverings during all athletic activities if it is not possible to stay six feet apart.

Athletic activities include training, practicing and competing in a sport. Face coverings do not have to be worn while swimming.

Gov. Whitmer signed Executive Order 2020-180 Wednesday clarifying her previous order. She emphasized that COVID-19 is spread through airborne particles, so wearing a face covering protects all athletes, coaches and loved ones.

– Amanda Barberena

9:00 p.m. Thur. 9/3/20

On Wednesday, September 9, gyms and pools can open statewide. Sports teams are also allowed to practice and compete.

Executive Order 2020-176 states the reopening, signed by Gov. Whitmer, and Executive Order 2020-175 outlines the strict COVID-19 safety measures organizations must follow.

Everyone at the gym must wear a face covering, even when working out. Equipment must be spaced out, so there is six feet between all guests using the machines, and workout classes must have everyone six feet apart. Equipment cleansing must also be provided.

Regarding indoor sports practices and competitions, each athlete is allowed up to two guests. Outdoor sports practices and competitions have similar rules, but they are allowed up to 100 total people, including players, coaches, etc.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services recommended that contact sports, like football, soccer and basketball, should not be practiced at this time. They also recommended that athletes frequently wash their hands, not share towels, and that all equipment is properly sanitized. More information can be found here.

The Michigan State of Emergency has been extended until October 1, 2020. Gov. Whitmer signed Executive Order 2020-177 which allows the state to continue to enact COVID-19 protective measures. In August, the number of Michigan COVID-19 positive cumulative cases surpassed 100,000. However, the state still has less than the national average of positive cases: Michigan has a 3.3% average, while the United States is 6.1% on average.

New data has also found that young people and children are part of a growing trend of positive COVID-19 cases. Gov. Whitmer continues to urge people to wash their hands for at least 20 seconds, wear face coverings and stay at least six feet away from others.

– Amanda Barberena

8:27 p.m. Fri. 8/28/20

Michigan has reached 100,000 cumulative confirmed cases of COVID-19.

Gov. Whitmer said the threat of the virus isn’t over yet, but since Michigan took aggressive action against COVID-19 and shut down, the state of the economy is close to what it was in March.

She also said people need to continue social distancing, wearing masks and washing their hands. Lastly, she said people should get a flu vaccine as flu season approaches.

– Amanda Barberena

7:26 p.m. Tue. 8/18/20

MSU cancels in-person undergrad classes for fall semester.

Two weeks before limited in-person classes were set to begin Michigan State University has announced it will transition undergraduate students to remote learning for the fall semester.

In a message to the campus community Tuesday, MSU President Samuel Stanley Jr. asked undergraduate students who planned to live on campus in the fall to stay home and continue their education remotely. President Stanley said given what other schools have been going through as they reopen, it’s unlikely widespread transmission of COVID-19 could be avoided on campus.

He said the school will take the next two weeks to transition classes intended to be in-person to remote formats. MSU opting to go online follows outbreaks of the coronavirus at schools where students returned including the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and Notre Dame.

Earlier the same day, Ingham County Health Officer Linda Vail issued an emergency order limiting outdoor gatherings to no more than 25 people in a section of East Lansing. The section, near MSU, encompasses an area of the city that Vail said is known for holding large house parties.

6:38 p.m. Fri. 8/14/20

The Michigan High School Athletic Association has decided to postpone the Fall football season to the Spring of 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The representative council announced Friday afternoon that it will now move the 2020 Fall football season to the Spring of 2021, due to football’s higher risk of spreading the coronavirus. The rest of Fall sports, which include volleyball, soccer, cross country, golf, tennis, and swimming & diving, will proceed as scheduled.

Those sports are considered moderate to low-risk. Details of the Spring football season will be announced in the coming months.

- Al Martin

12:15 p.m. Fri. 8/14/20

Four million masks are being provided to COVID-19 vulnerable Michigan residents for free.

Gov. Whitmer announced the MI Mask Aid program Friday, which is part of her Mask Up Michigan campaign. The state is partnering with the Federal Emergency Management Agency and Ford Motor Company. The masks are primarily for seniors, schools, low-income residents and homeless shelters.

1.5 million masks, provided by FEMA, have been sent to local Community Action Agencies. They serve low-income residents, homeless shelters, Native American tribes, Michigan Department Health and Human Services offices and Area Agencies on Aging.

The other 2.5 million masks, from FEMA and Ford Motor Company, will be sent to the following: low-income schools, the City of Detroit, some COVID-19 testing centers and Federally Qualified Health Centers. Many organizations listed above will also receive masks.

Those interested in receiving a free mask can find their local Community Action Agency or they can call the COVID-19 Hotline at 888-535-6136.

– Amanda Barberena

7:38 p.m. Fri. 8/7/20

Michigan’s emergency and disaster declaration has been extended through September 4, 2020.

Gov. Whitmer signed Executive Order 2020-165 Friday. According to state officials, there has been an increase in new COVID-19 cases throughout the state over the last several weeks.

In late July, daily case counts were greater than 50 cases per million. Michigan’s positivity rate increased from 2% in mid-June to 3.5% in late July.

Even though this is less than the national average, which is 9%, Gov. Whitmer said wearing masks, social distancing and good hygiene are still important to bring down Michigan’s number of positive COVID-19 cases.

Starting Monday, August 10, face coverings are required indoors and outdoors within East Lansing’s Downtown Development Authority boundaries. East Lansing Mayor Aaron Stephens declared the City State of Emergency Friday.

Early next week, the city said signs will be at entry points to the East Lansing DDA district informing people about the new policy. Mayor Stephens said this order was created in anticipation of all the foot traffic in the downtown area.

Friday, Gov. Whitmer also created the Food Security Council. According to Executive Order 2020-167, the 16 council members will help Gov. Whitmer decrease food insecurity in Michigan. They are tasked with understanding why there is food insecurity in Michigan, and they are asked to propose possible solutions.

The members are listed below:

Amy Baker , management director at Peterson Farms

, management director at Peterson Farms Patrice Brown , food access manager for Eastern Market

, food access manager for Eastern Market Alex Canepa , state policy manager for the Fair Food Network

, state policy manager for the Fair Food Network Kimberly Schriever Edsenga , senior counsel for Meijer, Inc.

, senior counsel for Meijer, Inc. Juan A. Escareño, Jr. , director of government and community relations for the Midwest Independent Retailers Association

, director of government and community relations for the Midwest Independent Retailers Association Phillip B. Knight , Ph.D. , executive director of the Food Bank Council of Michigan

, executive director of the Food Bank Council of Michigan Diana E. Marin , supervising attorney for farmworkers and immigrant workers rights at the Michigan Immigrant Rights Center

, supervising attorney for farmworkers and immigrant workers rights at the Michigan Immigrant Rights Center Dawn S. Medley , associate vice president of enrollment management and the chief enrollment officer at Wayne State University

, associate vice president of enrollment management and the chief enrollment officer at Wayne State University Kenneth P. Nobis , co-owner and operator of Nobis Dairy Farms, a senior advisor and former president of the Michigan Milk Producers Association and a current member of the Michigan Dairy Marketing Program Committee

, co-owner and operator of Nobis Dairy Farms, a senior advisor and former president of the Michigan Milk Producers Association and a current member of the Michigan Dairy Marketing Program Committee Delicia J. Pruitt , M.D. , medical director of the Saginaw County Health Department

, medical director of the Saginaw County Health Department Todd J. Regis , vice president and director of legislative and community affairs for UFCW Local 951 and the director of their foundation

, vice president and director of legislative and community affairs for UFCW Local 951 and the director of their foundation Tammy A. Rosa , nutrition program quality assurance specialist and caregiver programs manager for the Upper Peninsula Area Agency on Aging

, nutrition program quality assurance specialist and caregiver programs manager for the Upper Peninsula Area Agency on Aging Michelle M. Schulte , program director for the Inter-Tribal Council of Michigan

, program director for the Inter-Tribal Council of Michigan Laurie Solotorow , director of the Michigan Health Endowment Fund Nutrition and Healthy Lifestyles Program

, director of the Michigan Health Endowment Fund Nutrition and Healthy Lifestyles Program Wade Syers , food safety educator for Michigan State University Extension

, food safety educator for Michigan State University Extension Pam Yager, social mission manager for Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan

The Michigan Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity is hosting information webinars for college town businesses to help stop the spread of COVID-19. The webinars are targeted for bars, restaurants and retail stores. These webinars were developed in response to college-aged students contracting the virus in university towns.

The following is a list of webinar dates and times for seven college towns:

These all use the Microsoft Teams platform.

– Amanda Barberena

6:49 p.m. Thur. 8/6/20 (updated Mon. 8/10/20 5:15 p.m.)

Face coverings are required at all child-care centers and camps.

Governor Gretchen Whitmer signed Executive Order 2020-164 Thursday.

Under the order, guidelines state:

During transportation, including on a school bus, everyone ages 2 and older must wear a face covering;

People 4 and older must wear face coverings in all indoor common spaces;

Those 12 and older must wear face coverings in classrooms, small-group settings and cabins; and,

Children who are not able to medically tolerate a face covering are not required to wear one.

Exceptions for wearing a mask include: being socially distanced outside, eating, swimming and high-intensity activities.

– Amanda Barberena

10:58 p.m. Wed. 7/29/20

Starting July 31, indoor gatherings have been limited to 10 people and bars cannot have indoor service.

Gov. Whitmer signed Executive Order 2020-160 and 2020-161 which heightens COVID-19 safety restrictions after outbreaks were linked to an East Lansing bar, a house party in Saline and a beach party in Torch Lake.

Outdoor gatherings have also been limited to 100 people. However, for the Upper Peninsula and parts of northern Michigan, the outdoor gathering limit is still 250.

The order defines bars with at least 70% of their profit coming from alcohol must close indoor service.

Starting August 5, Detroit casinos may open, but with 15% capacity. They must implement temperature screenings, and both employees and guests must wear face masks unless eating, drinking or for identification purposes.

– Amanda Barberena

2:28 p.m. Wed. 7/29/20

Michigan colleges and universities can convert large spaces into learning areas without inspection by the state.

Executive Order 2020-159, signed by Gov. Whitmer Wednesday, allows these learning institutions to make changes without the Bureau of Fire Services needing to inspect or approve the area.

This amends the Michigan Administrative Code, only while Michigan is in a state of emergency.

Whitmer said this order was created to help colleges and universities keep areas socially distanced and safe during the COVID-19 crisis.

– Amanda Barberena

6:01 p.m. Tues. 7/28/20

At least one Michigan State student living on campus has tested positive for COVID-19. An email was sent to Holmes hall residents informing them of the cases.

Those who tested positive will be self-isolating. Anyone who may have been in contact with COVID-19 will be contacted by the Ingham County Health Department or MSU.

The email defines close contact as being around someone for more than 15 minutes and within six feet of an individual with COVID-19.

The university encouraged students to contact their health care provider or Olin Health center if they had health questions or concerns.

Holmes hall is the only operating residence hall this summer.

– Amanda Barberena

10:28 a.m. Mon. 7/27/20

Michigan reported no new deaths from COVID-19 on Sunday, but added 1,041 new confirmed cases, health officials said.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services said Sunday’s case count is higher that previous days because there was a delay in processing laboratory results from Friday evening through Saturday morning. That rolled cases that should have been included in Saturday’s total of 437 confirmed cases into Sunday’s tally.

Overall, the state has reported 78,019 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 6,149 deaths since the pandemic began.

- Associated Press

7:25 p.m. Wed. 7/22/20

MSU students that test positive for COVID-19 will be moved to Akers Hall. The university set aside the residence hall as a quarantine space.

According to Michigan State officials, the hall can hold approximately 500 students. Students who test positive for the virus also have the option to move home.

The fall term starts September 2, 2020. All students, staff and visitors must wear a cloth face covering on campus, including outside and inside.

– Amanda Barberena

7:14 p.m. Tues. 7/14/20

Michigan’s emergency order and disaster declaration has been extended through August 11.

Gov. Whitmer signed Executive Order 2020-151 Tuesday extending the state of emergency due to an increased number of COVID-19 cases.

Michigan has now surpassed 6,000 COVID-19 related deaths. In Detroit, Lansing, Grand Rapids and Kalamazoo areas, new COVID-19 daily cases exceed 20 cases per million, according to state officials.

Due to the economic downturn, the Michigan Department of Treasury predicted that the state will lose between $1 and $3 billion in revenue. Federal unemployment assistance is also scheduled to discontinue at the end of the month.

– Amanda Barberena

12:58 p.m. Fri. 7/10/20

Businesses open to the public must require customers and staff to wear face masks to protect against spreading the coronavirus.

Governor Gretchen Whitmer signed Executive Order 2020-147 Friday.

The order also says masks must be worn in crowded outdoor spaces. It also reiterates the masking requirement for indoor public spaces.For individuals, violation of the order is a misdemeanor subject to a $500 penalty.

Businesses that violate the order may be subject to a temporary suspension of their business license.

The order does make exceptions for certain individuals including:

people younger than five years old

those who cannot medically tolerate a face covering

those who are eating or drinking while seated at a food service establishment.

The order takes effect immediately for individuals, and begins Monday, July 13, for businesses.

4:17 p.m. Thur. 7/9/20

New guidelines have been released on how to keep meat and poultry processing plant workers safe.

Executive Order 2020-145, signed by Gov. Whimer Thursday, outlines various COVID-19 work safety rules that must be implemented. Guidelines include:

Wearing a face covering at all times, unless eating or drinking. Replacement masks must be given if a mask becomes dirty and no longer effective. Facial shields must be used if necessary;

Employees must remain 6 feet apart at all times. Hand signals must be used to remind employees to social distance;

Daily COVID-19 screening protocols must be enacted for anyone entering the facility;

Partitions must be built between employees. Production lines must be staggered to decrease the number of people on a line in close proximity to each other;

Spaces must be properly ventilated; and,

New sick leave policies must be adopted so employees do not go to work if they experience any symptoms of COVID-19 or live with someone who may have it.

Gov. Whitmer also signed Executive Order 2020-146 Thursday which extends protection for jails, juvenile detention facilities, etc. through August 6, 2020. Transfers are temporarily suspended in and out of these facilities unless proper safety measures are enacted. The order also gives local officials the power to release vulnerable populations that don’t pose a threat to society.

– Amanda Barberena

5:41 p.m. Wed. 7/8/20

Through December 31, water service will not be shut off in Michigan homes.

Gov. Whitmer’s Executive Order 2020-144 ensures that Michigan residents have clean water for sanitation and hand washing.

The Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy also created a program to keep Michigan residents connected to water. The Restart Grant Program provides grants to cities so they can help pay for reconnection programs, with $500,000 already going to the City of Detroit. So far, 2,477 Michigan residents have had their water restored, with 1,200 being City of Detroit residents.

In a new law, Gov. Whitmer allocated $25 million to the Department of Health and Human Services to reimburse water utility providers. This money will forgive fees and unpaid bills that water customers may have incurred during the COVID-19 pandemic. For eligible customers, the legislation also provides a 25% rebate on total water bills while funds last.

– Amanda Barberena

6:52 p.m. Tues. 7/7/20

$100 million from the federal CARES Act has been set aside to help small businesses.

Gov. Whitmer’s plan, called the Michigan Small Business Restart Program, allocates these funds to support small businesses impacted by COVID-19. The Michigan Strategic Fund approved the plan Tuesday. Businesses can apply for funding from July 15 to August 5.

The funds are divided between 15 local or nonprofit economic development organizations. These organizations cover 83 counties.

Each business can receive grants up to $20,000 each. Grant money can be used for mortgage payments, rent, utilities, payroll expenses and more.

One criteria specifies that at least 30% of funds must go to minority-owned, women-owned and/or Veteran-owned businesses.

– Amanda Barberena

5:47 p.m. Sat. 7/4/20

The Ingham County Health Department says at least three people who were recently at a Lansing veterinary clinic have tested positive for the coronavirus.

The department is urging anyone who was at the Riverfront Animal Hospital from June 23rd to July 2nd to watch for symptoms every day, and consider getting tested.

In a statement, health officer Linda Vail refers to the facility as a “known public exposure site for COVID-19.” Riverfront Animal Hospital is closed, and contact tracing is ongoing.

- Scott Pohl

8:21 p.m. Wed. 7/1/20

Indoor service at bars has been closed until further notice. Bars and restaurants are allowed to serve outdoors, and they can sell cocktails-to-go.

This closure excludes regions 6 and 8, the Upper Peninsula and most of northern Michigan.

Gov. Whitmer signed Executive Order 2020-143 Wednesday. The order details that establishments with on-premise retailer liquor licenses receiving at least 70% of their gross receipts from alcohol must close their indoor service. Most distilleries, vineyards and brewpubs can remain open indoors.

This new order stems from COVID-19 outbreaks in Grand Rapids, Lansing and Kalamazoo regions. Some have been linked to bars, including 107 cases connected to a bar in East Lansing.

According to the order, approximately 25% of new cases in June were people between 20 and 29 years old. In May, this age range accounted for 16% of positive cases.

Renewal dates for government documents that were supposed to expire in June have now been extended until September 30, 2020. This includes state licenses, identification cards, vehicle registration and CDLs.

Gov. Whitmer signed Senate Bill 876-878 Wednesday which details this extension. More information can be found here.

– Amanda Barberena

4:42 p.m. Tues. 6/30/20

A comprehensive plan outlining how school districts should safely bring students back to school was released Tuesday.

Gov. Whitmer’s plan, titled MI Safe Schools Return to School Roadmap, details safety protocols that must be enacted, depending on what COVID-19 recovery phase Michigan is in once PreK-12 school starts in the fall.

Protocols include the use of personal protective equipment, spacing in classrooms, disinfecting methods, screening for symptoms and more. It also includes guidance on how school districts can address mental health.

Gov. Whitmer signed Executive Order 2020-142 which requires school districts to implement these safety measures, called a COVID-19 Preparedness and Response Plan. $256 million has been set aside to aid school districts.

– Amanda Barberena

6:40 p.m. Mon. 6/29/20

Ingham County has decided to reduce restaurant capacity to either 50% or no more than 75 people, whichever is less.

The emergency order was issued following the COVID-19 outbreak linked to Harper’s Restaurant & Brew Pub. Gov. Whitmer signed Executive Order 2020-114 which limits restaurant capacity to 50%, but it does not set a cap on the number of people at a restaurant.

Ingham County’s order is partially directed toward food service establishments with large capacities normally exceeding 150 or more.

There are now 107 confirmed COVID-19 cases connected to Harper’s. Ninety-five cases are linked directly to the restaurant.

Twelve are secondary cases, which means they were in contact with infected people, but they did not go to Harper’s. At least 40% of people infected are MSU students or recent graduates.

– Amanda Barberena

2:50 p.m. Fri. 6/26/20

The temporary suspension of evictions has been extended until July 15. Starting the next day, rental assistance resources will be available.

The Eviction Diversion Program is outlined in Executive Order 2020-134, signed by Gov. Whitmer Friday.

The program has set aside $50 million to pay landlords, so they do not evict tenants. This will cover late fees and up to 10% of the amount owed.

Tenants whose rent is not covered by the Eviction Diversion Program will be entered into a manageable payment plan so they can stay in their homes.

– Amanda Barberena

5:18 p.m. Thur. 6/25/20

Professional sports are permitted to return in Michigan, but games are not allowed to have a live audience.

Gov. Whitmer signed Executive Order 2020-133 which outlines COVID-19 safety guidelines for professional sports to follow so they can start their season.

Major League Baseball announced that a shortened season would begin July 24 with safety restrictions. Baseball players may return to their respective ballparks for spring training starting July 1.

– Amanda Barberena

12:12 p.m. Thur. 6/25/20

A federal appeals court ruled gyms and fitness centers will remain closed under Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s shut down order from months ago.

The 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, in a 3-0 decision late Wednesday, granted an emergency stay sought by the governor. After a lawsuit was filed by indoor fitness facilities, District Judge Paul Maloney in Kalamazoo said last week that gyms could reopen at 12:01 a.m. Thursday.

The appellate judges said while the gym owners who sued bear the risk of losing their businesses, the governor’s interest in combating the coronavirus “is at least equally significant.”

- Associated Press

12:55 p.m. Tues. 6/23/20

At least 14 people have tested positive for COVID-19 after visiting an East Lansing bar. Those who visited Harper’s Restaurant & Brew Pub between June 12-20 are advised by the Ingham County Health Department to get tested for COVID-19.

According to the health department, Harper’s was following COVID-19 safety measures, but the restaurant is closing temporarily to modify its HVAC system and determine a new procedure to eliminate lines.

Those who have tested positive are between the ages of 19-22, with half associated with Michigan State University. Coronavirus testing sites can be found here.

Last week, Lansing Brewing Company closed temporarily because an individual who visited the facility tested positive for COVID-19. The company says that the entire building was disinfected and sanitized. LBC reopened Tuesday, June 23.

– Amanda Barberena

3:52 p.m. Thur. 6/18/20

Michigan’s state of emergency has been extended until July 16. This allows Gov. Whitmer to continue to take action to protect Michigan residents.

Whitmer expects the state to move into Phase 5 by July 4 which would allow movie theaters, gyms and bowling alleys to reopen.

The Imperial College COVID-19 Response Team released a report showing Michigan’s COVID-19 statistics. According to the report, they are significantly lower than if the Michigan government hadn’t intervened. More information can be found here.

– Amanda Barberena

1:38 p.m. Wed. 6/17/20

Schools can resume in-person learning if COVID-19 safety measures are in place. Gov. Whitmer made the announcement Wednesday.

On June 30, Whitmer will announce a plan to safely reopen schools in the fall, called Michigan’s Return to School Roadmap. It will provide minimum health and safety requirements that schools must follow.

This includes traditional public, private, charter and parochial schools. Whitmer said schools must be prepared to move backward if the pandemic becomes worse in Michigan. More information can be found here.

– Amanda Barberena

5:50 p.m. Mon. 6/15/20

Nursing homes must regularly test patients and staff, and they must report COVID-19 information. This includes number of cases, deaths, staffing shortages and personal protective equipment.

Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Director Robert Gordon issued the emergency order Monday. It coincides with Gov. Whitmer’s Executive Orders 2020-123 and 2020-108.

Nursing homes must submit testing plans by June 22 and begin implementing those plans by June 29. A list of required testing and additional efforts to protect residents and workers can be found here.

As of June 14, nursing facilities in Michigan have had 7,163 COVID-19 cases, 4,919 recoveries and 1,947 deaths. Additionally, there have been 3,133 cases among staff members and 20 deaths.

Executive Order 2020-123 ensures that employees will not lose their job if they stay home from work because they have symptoms of COVID-19 or someone they live with does.

– Amanda Barberena

12:51 p.m. Fri. 6/12/20

Beginning June 15, overnight summer camps are allowed to open. This includes residential, travel and troop camps.

Gov. Whitmer signed Executive Order 2020-120 Friday. All camps must follow guidelines published by the Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs which includes social distancing and other COVID-19 safety measures.

K-12 school activities, including sports and extracurricular, are also allowed to open June 15.

– Amanda Barberena

6:28 p.m. Wed. 6/10/20

Michigan restaurants and bars could sell cocktails and liquor for pickup or delivery and would see a temporary cut in state liquor prices under fast-tracked legislation that supporters hope will help the industry survive the coronavirus pandemic.

The bill cleared the Senate 37-1 on Wednesday, less than two weeks after its introduction. The House is considering related measures, and lawmakers want to get a package to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer this month.

The state already lets bars and restaurants sell unopened beer and wine to go.

-Associated Press

1:48 p.m. Fri. 6/5/20

Sectors of Michigan’s economy will begin opening, including salons, movie theaters and gyms.

On Friday, Gov. Whitmer signed Executive Order 2020-115 which allows for most of northern Michigan and the Upper Peninsula to open salons, movie theaters and gyms starting June 10. The order also states that personal services, including hair and nail salons will open statewide June 15.

Gov. Whitmer said she expects the entire state to be in Phase 5 of her plan in the coming weeks. Some regions will be in Phase 5 sooner than others depending on COVID-19 data. In Phase 5, outdoor gatherings of 250 people are allowed, and indoor gatherings of 50 people are allowed as long as social distancing measures are taken. Lastly, outdoor venues will be able to host 500 people.

Whitmer also signed Executive Order 2020-114 Friday which updates worker safeguards. It specifically states safety measures entertainment venues, gyms, salons and in-home services must take in order to reopen.

– Amanda Barberena

5:06 p.m. Wed. 6/3/20

A council of health care professionals, educators, parents and students will advise the governor on how to implement safe schooling.

Gov. Whitmer announced the creation of the Return to School Advisory Council Wednesday. The previously created COVID-19 Task Force on Education will work with the new advisory council.

The goal is to recommend actions to effectively deliver a proper education to all Michigan students. A full list of advisory council members can be found here.

– Amanda Barberena

6:23 p.m. Tues. 6/2/20

Governor Whitmer wants the federal government to help provide free COVID-19 testing.

Whitmer spoke to the U.S. House Energy and Commerce Subcommittee on Oversight and Investigations Tuesday. She emphasized the importance of encouraging individuals to get tested, and that a federal messaging campaign would be effective to do so.

She also called upon the federal government to provide states with a more in-depth plan on how to address revenue shortfalls. Whitmer's full testimony can be read here.

– Amanda Barberena

10:12 p.m. Mon. 6/1/20

Those who provide migrant housing must follow the same safety precautions as other businesses.

Executive Order 2020-111, signed by Gov. Whitmer Monday, is intended to protect migrant agricultural workers living in congregate housing. Beds must be at least six feet apart, and there must be isolation housing in case a worker becomes infected with COVID-19. A full list of safeguards can be found here.

– Amanda Barberena

6:50 p.m. Mon. 6/1/20

Starting June 15, some retailers are required to open their bottle deposit returns. Each individual will be allowed to return $25 worth of bottles.

There will be limited hours, and the number of available machines open will vary. Some will be closed for cleaning or to implement social distancing. The notice issued by the Michigan Department of Treasury can be read here.

– Amanda Barberena

2:49 p.m. Mon. 6/1/20

Governor Gretchen Whitmer has lifted Michigan’s coronavirus stay-at-home order. The Associated press reports Whitmer said Monday that restaurants can reopen to dine-in customers next week and she has eased limits on gatherings.

Some businesses where close contact is necessary, including gyms, hair salons, indoor theaters and casinos, will remain closed for now. Day camps for children and pools can open June 8. Groups of up to 100 people can gather outside as long as they practice social distancing. Gyms and fitness centers can offer outdoor activities such as classes, practices, training sessions and games as long as participants, coaches and spectators stay 6 feet apart.

- Associated Press

12:05 p.m. Fri. 5/29/20

The deadline to file for Michigan residents to pay back taxes and avoid foreclosure has been extended to June 29, 2020.

Governor Gretchen Whitmer signed Executive Order 2020-106 Thursday. The deadline was previously extended from March 31 to May 29, 2020.

6:40 p.m. Thur. 5/28/20

Those who participate in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program will be able to purchase food online from Amazon and Walmart.

This expansion is for families receiving food assistance benefits that need to stay at home during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Gov. Whitmer also announced Thursday that families with low to moderate incomes will be able to receive free quarantine care kits. There are two different kits: one with food and the other with hygiene and cleaning products.

Electronic Benefits Transaction cards, known as Bridge Cards, are accepted at Amazon.com on Thursday and at Walmart.com on Friday.

More information, including information regarding shipping and exclusions, can be found here.

– Amanda Barberena

5:10 p.m. Wed. 5/27/20

Michigan State University says it will welcome students back to campus for the Fall 2020 semester.

MSU President Samuel Stanley Jr. announced the decision in a message to the campus community Wednesday. Stanley says classes will begin September 2nd as previously scheduled.

Part of the planning for the reintroduction of students will include how to manage residence halls, and scheduling class spaces.

The school will incorporate both in-person and remote learning components to classes. Students will then transfer over to remote learning following the Thanksgiving holiday.

Last week, Governor Gretchen Whitmer extended her stay-at-home order to June 12th. Stanley says MSU employees should not expect a mass return to work once the order lifts.

8:13 p.m. Tues. 5/26/20

People who exhibit even mild symptoms of COVID-19 are allowed to get tested without a doctor’s note.

More medical personnel can also order a test for a person to take, according to Executive Order 2020-104 signed by Gov. Whitmer Tuesday. People who are tested don’t have to pay out-of-pocket for the test.

Those eligible for testing must meet one or more of the following guidelines:

Has symptoms of COVID-19, including mild ones;

Has been exposed to a person confirmed to have COVID-19;

Has been working outside of their home for at least 10 days; and/or,

Lives in a communal setting like a long-term care facility, correctional facility, homeless shelter or migrant camp.

Those who wish to be tested can call 1-888-535-6136 or visit this website to find a testing location near them.

The COVID-19 impact on Michigan, including the risk phase, epidemic spread and public health capacity, is now available through a new online dashboard. The MI Start Map was released Tuesday by Gov. Whitmer.

It visually illustrates risks and trends in Michigan through interactive graphics. The statistics shown are from publicly reported numbers including positive cases, number of tests and number of deaths.

– Amanda Barberena

6:22 p.m. Fri. 5/22/20

Michigan’s Safer At Home order has been extended until June 12, 2020. The state of emergency declaration has also been extended until June 19.

Gov. Whitmer announced the extensions Friday. Executive Order 2020-99 extending the state of emergency can be read here. Executive Order 2020-100 extending the at home order can be read here.

On Memorial Day, Governor Whitmer directs that flags should be briefly brought to full-staff before being lowered to honor fallen service members.

The state encourages local governments, schools, businesses and Michigan residents to fly their flags at half-staff until noon on May 25, 2020. After noon, flags can remain at full-staff.

– Amanda Barberena

6:22 p.m. Fri. 5/22/20

Every Michigan prisoner has been tested for COVID-19, according to the Michigan Department of Corrections.

Prisoners with symptoms were tested in March. In mid-April, MDOC began testing all prisoners.

With help from the National Guard, all prisoners were tested in less than 15 days.

According to MDOC, final results should be available next week. The full release can be read here.

– Amanda Barberena

12:00 p.m. Thur. 5/21/20

Retail businesses and auto dealerships will reopen by appointment statewide on Tuesday May 26.

Governor Gretchen Whitmer Signed executive order 2020-96 Thursday authorizing the reopenings as part of her MI SAFE Start plan.

Effective immediately the order also authorizes small gatherings of 10 people or less as long as social distancing is practiced.

The requirement to delay nonessential medical dental and veterinary procedures will also be lifted on Friday, May 29 as part of the order.

As part of executive order 2020-97, reopened outpatient health-care facilities will have to adopt strict protocols to prevent infection. The Department of Licensing and Regulatory affairs will issue guidance to those facilities.

5:44 p.m. Tues. 5/19/20

Pharmacists' powers have been extended until June 16.

Under Executive Order 2020-93, pharmacists will continue to have the following expanded abilities:

Refill prescriptions for patients up to 60 days’ worth of supply.

Dispense COVID-19 treatment according to government-approved protocols.

Insurers must also cover up to 90 days’ worth of a prescription’s supply.

– Amanda Barberena

2:05 p.m. Mon. 5/18/20

Two regions in northern Michigan will be allowed to partially reopen on Friday. Governor Gretchen Whitmer signed Executive Order 2020-92 Monday, allowing for the reopening of retail businesses, office work that cannot be done remotely, and restaurants and bars with limited seating.

The partial reopening affects MERC regions 6 and 8 outlined in Governor Whitmer’s MI Safe Start Plan, located in the Upper Peninsula and the Traverse City area.



All businesses that choose to reopen must adhere to the safety measures outlined in Executive Order 2020-91. The order, also signed by Whitmer Monday, mandates that businesses provide COVID-19 training to employees. Additionally, businesses that resume in-person work must develop a COVID-19 preparedness and response plan and make it available to employees and customers by June 1.

- Karel Vega

7:17 p.m. Fri. 5/15/20

Laboratory research is allowed to resume.

Following Executive Order 2020-90 signed by Gov. Whitmer Friday, there are strict precautionary measures that labs must take.

A full list of guidelines can be found here. This does not include diagnostic testing.

– Amanda Barberena

9:58 p.m. Thur. 5/14/20

Evictions have been temporarily suspended through June 11.

Gov. Whitmer signed Executive Order 2020-85 Thursday which extends her previous order that if tenants and mobile home owners are unable to pay their rent, they can still remain in their homes.

Through June 10, telehealth options have been expanded. Telehealth is a virtual way for health care providers to check in with patients.

Executive Order 2020-86 requires that insurance companies cover telehealth sessions including mental health care, drug treatment and home health services.

– Amanda Barberena

10:23 a.m. Wed. 5/13/20

The temporary change for regulatory requirements for care facilities and hospitals has been extended until June 9.

Executive Order 2020-82 waives requirements to bring additional care facilities online.

The order, signed by Gov. Whitmer Tuesday, also gives the Licensing and Regulatory department flexibility regarding registration, licensing and workflow requirements so more care providers can aid the COVID-19 pandemic.

– Amanda Barberena

1:15 p.m. Mon. 5/11/20

The Michigan Capitol Commission has voted to create a special subcommittee. It will review whether to ban openly carrying firearms in some parts of the building and on the Capitol grounds.

That was proposed following a rally where many protestors of stay-home orders carried guns. Attorney General Dana Nessel says the commission can ban guns. The attorney for the commission says that would take a change in the state's open-carry gun law.

-Rick Pluta

7:11 p.m. Fri. 5/8/20

The expiration date of some forms of I.D. and registration have been temporarily extended until July 31.

According to Executive Order 2020-78, the following documents’ expiration date has been extended: state identification cards, driver’s licenses and operator endorsements.

Penalties for those with vehicle registration violations has been suspended as well.

These terms do not apply to motorists with suspended or revoked licenses.

– Amanda Barberena

8:41 p.m. Thur. 5/7/20

Michigan’s Stay Home, Stay Safe order has been extended to May 28. Manufacturers are allowed to return to work starting May 11.

Gov. Whitmer signed Executive Order 2020-77 Thursday, saying manufacturers must adhere to COVID-19 safety guidelines and inform workers about the virus and how it’s spread.

Whitmer also announced her six phase Michigan Safe Start Plan. The six phases of the COVID-19 pandemic are: uncontrolled growth, persistent spread, flattening, improving, containing and post-pandemic.

The governor said Michigan is currently in the third phase: flattening, meaning the health system can meet the needs of patients and the number of new cases are slowing.

The full MI Safe Start Plan can be found here.

– Amanda Barberena

9:22 p.m. Wed. 5/6/20

Unemployment eligibility has been expanded further. Benefits have been expedited so more people in Michigan can receive them sooner.

Gov. Whitmer signed Executive Order 2020-76 Wednesday which said that the state will only review an individual’s most recent job to determine their unemployment benefits.

The expansions established in Executive Order 2020-57 are still in place.

– Amanda Barberena

11:04 a.m. Wed. 5/6/20

The Legislature’s Republican leaders have sued Governor Gretchen Whitmer over how she’s used her emergency powers to deal with the COVID-19 crisis.

The action was filed Wednesday in the Michigan Court of Claims. GOP leaders say she's exceeded her authority and shut out the legislative branch.

5:06 p.m. Mon. 5/4/20

Following Michigan’s liquor buyback order, $3.3 million in financial relief will be divided between 657 businesses.

In mid-April, Executive Order 2020-46 encouraged restaurants and bars to apply for licensees that allowed the Michigan Liquor Control Commission to buy their spirits during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Once the state emergency is over, businesses have 90 days to repurchase their inventory.

– Amanda Barberena

3:09 p.m. Mon. 5/4/20

The time frame an individual has to decide what to do with a person who has died from COVID-19 has shortened.

An emergency order issued Monday stated that hospitals and funeral directors are allowed 24 hours to contact a person that has authority regarding funeral and body disposition decisions for a deceased person.

If someone is reached within 24 hours, then that individual has 48 hours from the time the COVID-19 victim has died to make funeral and body disposition arrangements.

If the hospital and/or funeral directors cannot contact someone, the decision is made by the county medical examiner.

– Amanda Barberena

9:30 p.m. Fri. 5/1/20

Businesses that present a very low risk of infection can resume work starting May 7.

Gov. Whitmer stated in Executive Order 2020-70 that some forms of work can reopen including real-estate activities, construction and other jobs primarily performed outdoors.

Businesses that plan to open must incorporate the following guidelines:

Employees must have daily health screenings at specific entry points to ensure all workers have been screened;

Handwashing and hand-sanitizing stations must be accessible;

All employees must wear a form of face covering in enclosed public spaces;

Areas where people may be closer than six feet must be identified and controlled; and,

A site supervisor must be designated to control COVID-19 safety practices.

– Amanda Barberena

9:55 p.m. Thur. 4/30/20

Public accommodation places like theaters, bars and casinos will remain temporarily closed through May 28.

Gov. Whitmer extended her previous order Thursday by signing Executive Order 2020-69.

Businesses are still able to offer food and beverage services through carry out and delivery methods, but they must continue taking precautions. For pick up, five people are allowed inside a restaurant at once, but they must stay six feet apart.

These restrictions do not apply to the following businesses: grocery stores, markets, food pantries, pharmacies, drug stores, and providers of medical equipment and supplies, health care facilities, residential care facilities, congregate care facilities, office buildings, and juvenile justice facilities, warehouse and distribution centers, and industrial and manufacturing facilities.

– Amanda Barberena

8:40 p.m. Thur. 4/30/20

Gov. Whitmer clarified and expanded preschool and K-12 temporary closures.

She signed Executive Order 2020-65 Thursday which requires the Great State Readiness Program to provide a plan on how to prepare and engage current preschoolers, so they are ready for kindergarten in the fall. GSRP teachers must also have virtual meetings with families.

In K-12 schools, teacher evaluations are temporarily suspended.

School districts must create a plan for the remainder of the 2019-2020 school year that is accessible for all students. Districts also have the option to start classes for the 2020-2021 school year before Labor Day.

– Amanda Barberena

5:39 p.m. Wed. 4/29/20

Health care facilities must offer equitable access to health care for all.

Gov. Whitmer signed Executive Order 2020-64 Wednesday which reaffirms that non-discriminatory practices are followed at health care facilities.

In case demand exceeds availability of resources, protocols have been created so there is no discrimination in decisions made.

Language interpreters must be provided if requested, and they must wear proper protective gear.

All information regarding resources and the ability to transfer patients must be shared with the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

– Amanda Barberena

3:08 p.m. Wed. 4/29/20

Essential workers can receive a tuition-free college education under a new initiative from the state of Michigan.

Governor Whitmer announced the G.I. bill called “Futures for Frontliners” on Wednesday. The bill is for the following frontline workers who have not received a college education or technical certificate:

Hospital and nursing home staff

Grocery store workers

Child care providers

Public safety workers

Personal protection equipment manufacturers

Garbage collectors

Delivery workers

Essential workers can receive a technical certificate, associate’s or bachelor’s degree.

Gov. Whitmer also announced an expansion of the Workshare Program Wednesday. Employers can reduce employee hours so their employees can receive unemployment insurance benefits and Pandemic Unemployment Assistance.

– Amanda Barberena

2:48 p.m. Wed. 4/29/20

$130 million has been invested into Michigan’s childcare.

The Child Care Relief Fund, announced by Gov. Whitmer Wednesday, will aid child care providers with non-competitive grants.

In order to receive assistance, child care providers must reduce weekly rates by at least 10% and provide care to children of essential workers, no matter where they work. Applications can be found here.

– Amanda Barberena

5:30 p.m. Mon. 4/27/20

City of East Lansing offices will remain temporarily closed until May 18.

On Thursday, April 30 at 9 a.m., the East Lansing City Council will consider extending the city’s local state of emergency. Specifics about the electronic meeting, including how to watch or submit public comments, can be found here.

More information, including temporary closures, can be found at the City of East Lansing website.

– Amanda Barberena

1:50 p.m. Mon. 4/27/20

Personal protection orders that would expire during the COVID-19 pandemic have been extended.

Executive Order 2020-63, signed by Gov. Whitmer Monday, states the extension is in effect until July 21, 2020.

Whitmer said those who have filed protection orders because of threats, stalking and/or abuse should be able to stay in their home without added fear.

– Amanda Barberena

11:02 a.m. Fri. 4/24/20

The Stay Home Stay Safe order has been extended through May 15, with modifications. Gov. Whitmer signed the new executive order Friday.

People are required to wear homemade masks, not medical grade, in enclosed public places. Employers are also required to provide their employees with cloth masks. People may travel between residences.

With social distancing implemented, the following jobs can go back to work: lawn-service companies, nurseries and landscapers.

Previously closed areas in stores, like garden centers, can reopen.

Curbside pick-up and delivery is allowed for retailers that do not sell necessary supplies.

State parks will remain open. People can now golf, without golf carts, and motorized boating is allowed.

You can read the full order here.

– Amanda Barberena

9:50 p.m. Thur. 4/23/20

Michigan front-line health care workers will temporarily receive a pay increase.

Workers providing Medicaid-funded in-home behavioral health and those providing long-term care services for children and adults will receive a $2 per hour pay raise. Gov. Whitmer made the announcement Thursday.

– Amanda Barberena

11:15 a.m. Thur. 4/23/20

Unemployment benefits in Michigan have been extended.

Gov. Whitmer signed Executive Order 2020-57 Wednesday which builds upon the past expansions.

More tools are offered to employers to avoid layoffs; unemployment benefits are expanded to those who quit their job because of the pandemic; and the state’s workshare program is expanded.

Previous orders are still in place. They can be read here.

– Amanda Barberena

9:02 p.m. Tues. 4/21/20

Pharmacists’ enhanced abilities are extended through May 19.

Pharmacists can issue up to 60 days’ worth of prescription refills, and insurance companies must cover up to 90 days’ worth of early refills.

COVID-19 treatments may be dispensed by pharmacists if government approved.

These changes were stated in an earlier executive order and were extended by Gov. Whitmer Tuesday. A full list of pharmacist responsibilities can be found here.

– Amanda Barberena

2:28 p.m. Tues. 4/21/20

The Michigan Task Force on Racial Disparities has been formed to work together to solve the disproportionality of communities impacted by COVID-19.

According to officials, African Americans represent 40% of COVID-19 deaths, yet they represent 13.6% of Michigan’s total population.

Governor Gretchen Whitmer signed the executive order Monday, with Lt. Governor Gilchrist leading the task force. A full list of task force members and the specifics they plan to address can be found here.

– Amanda Barberena

6:52 p.m. Fri. 4/17/20

Through May 15, evictions are temporarily suspended and price gouging restrictions are enhanced.

According to Executive Order 2020-54 signed by Gov. Whitmer, if residents are unable to pay rent, they cannot be evicted. Landlords cannot demand a tenant to leave the property if rent is unpaid.

Executive Order 2020-53, also signed by the governor, stated that people cannot charge more than 20% of an item’s original price. Exceptions are as follows:

Items that are non-emergency and cost more than $1,000;

Items were bought at a significant discount as of March 9; and,

If the cost to bring the item to market increases, then the cost of the item can also increase.

– Amanda Barberena

2:43 p.m. Thur. 4/16/20

Midwest leaders are partnering together to safely reopen the regional economy.

Gov. Whitmer joins the following governors to establish steps to best move forward: Mike DeWine (OH), Eric Holocomb (IN), JB Pritzker (IL), Tony Evers (WI), Tim Walz (MN) and Andy Beshear (KY).

The four factors they are using to best determine when to allow businesses to reopen and for people to leave their homes freely are as follows:

Sustained control of the rate of new infections and hospitalizations;

Enhanced ability to test and trace;

Sufficient health care capacity to handle resurgence; and,

Best practices for social distancing in the workplace.

Whitmer said this partnership does not mean that every state listed above will follow the same steps at the same time.

– Amanda Barberena

1:15 p.m. Thur. 4/16/20

Michigan State University announced temporary financial cuts in response to the COVID-19 crisis.

MSU President Samuel L. Stanley announced Thursday that effective immediately, he will be taking a 10% pay cut, as will MSU executives; cuts will be between 2% and 7%. He said he anticipates it lasting through May or June, but it could be for a full year.

The following have been greatly reduced: outside consulting, services and purchases; travel expenditures and conferences.

Stanley also said many construction or remodeling projects will be delayed or modified.

A livestream will be held Monday, April 20 at 3 p.m. for faculty and staff. Questions can be submitted here. The meeting will be recorded and available for viewing later.

– Amanda Barberena

12:42 p.m. Thur. 4/16/20

Disaster relief child care service capacity is extended until May 13 for essential workers.

Executive Order 2020-51, signed by Gov. Whitmer Thursday, stated that school facilities can be used for child care, and some regulatory restrictions are temporarily lifted.

Employers, including hospitals, can operate child care centers as well.

The Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs can temporarily issue expedited provisional licenses so more child care service facilities can open.

– Amanda Barberena

5:46 p.m. Tues. 4/14/20

Michigan and the City of Lansing requested the National Guard’s help at Sparrow Hospital.

Members of the 110th Civil Engineering Squadron, Battle Creek Air National Guard Base, will help build a large medical screening tent to replace the smaller ones currently at the hospital.

The City of Lansing Office of Emergency Management and the State Emergency Operations Center made the request Tuesday.

The shelter tent will allow staff to check patients for COVID-19 symptoms before admitting them to the Emergency Department.

– Amanda Barberena

12:25 p.m. Tues. 4/14/20

The expiration date for vehicles licenses and state I.D. cards has been temporarily extended.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed Executive Order 2020-47 Tuesday. The following types of licenses set to expire between March 1 and May 31, 2020 has been extended to June 30:

Driver’s licenses

Learner’s permits

Commercial driver’s licenses

Any commercial vehicle registrations, including temporary registration that would have expired on or after March 1 has also been moved to June 30, 2020. Penalties for those with recently expired licenses have also been suspended.

However, motorists with suspended or revoked licenses are not eligible for the temporary extension.

– Amanda Barberena

11:52 a.m. Tues. 4/14/20

Businesses with on-premises liquor licenses can sell their unsold alcohol to the state.

Executive Order 2020-46, signed by Gov. Whitmer Tuesday, said the Michigan Liquor Control Commission (MLCC) can buy liquor from bars and restaurants that have been impacted by COVID-19.

Businesses must make a request to sell their alcohol to the MLCC by Friday, April 17 at 5 p.m. Once the state emergency is lifted, businesses have 90 days to buy back their spirits from the MLCC.

– Amanda Barberena

4:15 p.m. Sat. 4/11/20

Michigan’s case total near 24,000 and death count tops 1,300. As of 3 p.m. Saturday the state had 23,933 cases and 1,392 deaths. In Ingham County there are 240 cases and three deaths.

New COVID-19 testing lab and drive thru locations will increase Michigan’s testing capacity by 40%.

There are nine new drive thru testing facilities and three expanded ones. An expanded drive thru testing site in Detroit will be capable of testing 750 people per day, and an expanded site in Flint will be capable of testing 250 people per day.

Saturday morning Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced a new commercial laboratory in Grand Rapids which, once fully functioning, will process 3,000 tests per day. Patients must call drive-thru testing sites in advance.

Michigan drive thru locations are listed below:

Atlanta (between Gaylord and Alpena): Thunder Bay Community Health Service, 11899 M-32, 989-733-6827.

Bad Axe: Great Lakes Bay Health Centers, 876 N. Van Dyke Rd, 989-623-0137.

Battle Creek: Grace Health, 181 W. Emmett St., 269-441-3463.

Bay City: Great Lakes Bay Health Centers, 3884 Monitor Rd, 989-671-2000.

Benton Harbor: InterCare Community Health Network, 800 M-139, 855-869-6900.

Detroit: Details to come.

Flint (Open beginning on Wednesday): Atwood Stadium, parking lot entrance off West 1st Street, details to come.

Grand Rapids: Cherry Health, 200 Sheldon Street SE, 616-965-8347.

Jackson: Center for Family Health, 505 N. Jackson St., 517-748-5363.

Kalamazoo: Family Health Center, 117 W Paterson St., 269-488-0804.

Lansing: Ingham Community Health Centers, 2316 S. Cedar St., 517-887-4517.

Saginaw: Great Lakes Bay Health Centers, 501 Lapeer Ave., 989-293-3492.

Traverse City: Northwest Michigan Health Services, 10767 Traverse Highway, 231-642-5292.



-Abigail Censky and Amanda Barberena

4:59 p.m. Fri. 4/10/20

In Michigan, 1,281 people have died from COVID-19, with 22,783 testing positive. On Friday, Gov. Whitmer ordered all Michigan and U.S. flags to fly at half-staff indefinitely to honor those who have passed from the virus.

Officials encourage local governments, schools, businesses and residents to lower their flags.

79% of confirmed cases are in Macomb, Oakland and Wayne counties, including Detroit city. 6,218 confirmed cases are in Detroit city alone.

Michigan COVID-19 data is updated daily at 3 p.m. here.

– Amanda Barberena

3:28 p.m. Fri. 4/10/20

Michigan expands unemployment benefit eligibility to more workers beginning April 13 at 8 a.m. Low-wage workers, 1099-independent contractors, self-employed workers and gig workers who are affected by the COVID-19 pandemic can apply for federal Pandemic Unemployment Assistance.

Workers that meet the guidelines will begin receiving their state benefit amount and the $600 federal payment beginning April 20.

People can apply here, following the federal filing schedule which is listed below.

Last names beginning with letters A-L: file claims on Mondays, Wednesday, Fridays.

Last names beginning with letters M-Z: file claims on Sundays, Tuesdays, or Thursdays.

Saturdays are available for anyone who could not file during their allotted window.

– Amanda Barberena

1:38 p.m. Fri. 4/10/20

Future generations can learn about the COVID-19 pandemic through the Michigan History Center’s history collecting initiative. The plan was announced Friday.

The Michigan History Center will compile stories, documents, objects and media submitted by Michiganders related to the pandemic in Michigan.

There are three phases to the plan. The first is to accumulate photos, videos and audio files. People can submit those here.

The second is to collect objects, like face masks. The last part is to gather interviews once the pandemic is over.

– Amanda Barberena

12:14 p.m. Fri. 4/10/20

Michigan’s first COVID-19 alternate care facility opened Friday and will begin accepting patients. Officials said Detroit’s TCF Regional Care Center will take 25 patients April 10, with the plan the care for 250 by the end of the week.

There are 970 beds for COVID-19 patients. Officials are looking for physicians, nurses and other staff to aid the facility. Applicants can fill out an online form here.

– Amanda Barberena

5:03 p.m. Thur. 4/9/20

The Michigan Coronavirus Task Force on Racial Disparities will provide Gov. Whitmer with recommendations on how to lessen the racial disparity being impacted by COVID-19.

Officials said 14% of Michigan’s population are African Americans, yet 40% of the COVID-19 deaths in Michigan are African Americans.

Gov. Whitmer created the task force Thursday. Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist II will chair the task force. Health care and state government officials will make up the task force. Their first meeting is this week.

A few previous executive orders signed by Gov. Whitmer protect vulnerable and low-income communities by temporarily banning evictions and tax foreclosures. She has also signed orders restoring running water for families and expanding unemployment benefits.

– Amanda Barberena

3:09 p.m. Thur. 4/9/20

The “Stay Home, Stay Safe” order has been extended through April 30. Governor Whitmer signed Executive Order 2020-42 on Thursday with a few added restrictions.

All public and private gatherings outside of a household are temporarily prohibited.

Stores must limit the number of people inside, including workers. Stores must also mark the ground so patrons are six feet away from each other while waiting.

People can still go outside, as long as they continue to social distance, but travel for vacation is temporarily prohibited.

The full list of restrictions can be read here.

– Amanda Barberena

2:32 p.m. Wed. 4/8/20

Medical and sanitary supply carriers will not face fines or penalties if their license or other forms are expired. This executive order includes medical personnel.

Governor Whitmer signed Executive Order 2020-40 Wednesday, waiving the International Fuel Tax Association (IFTA) credentials.

Whitmer said she hopes this encourages the flow of critical equipment and health care personnel to aid the COVID-19 pandemic in Michigan.

Important motor carriers bringing medical supplies, sanitary supplies, food and equipment for temporary housing are all exempt from the IFTA.

– Amanda Barberena

1:21 p.m. Tue. 4/7/20

The state House has joined the Senate in adopting a resolution extending Governor Gretchen Whitmer's emergency powers to address the COVID-19 crisis to May 1st.

-Rick Pluta

10:54 a.m. Tue. 4/7/20

The Michigan Senate adopted a resolution Tuesday morning extending Governor Gretchen Whitmer's emergency powers to deal with the COVID-19 emergency to May first. The state House is also expected to adopt the resolution.

-Rick Pluta

8:10 p.m. Mon. 4/6/20

Michigan confirms more than 17,000 coronavirus cases; designates alternate care facility for COVID-19 patients in Michigan. There are now 17,221 confirmed cases and 727 deaths.

State officials announced Monday the Suburban Collection Showplace in Novi will be the second alternate care facility in Michigan and accommodate up to 1,000 COVID-19 cases. The first location is the TCF Center in Detroit. Officials say other locations in Michigan are being considered for alternate care facilities if the state continues to need more space for COVID-19 patients.

11:33 a.m. Mon. 4/6/20

Emergency order requires faster reporting of COVID-19 related deaths.

An emergency order from the state’s health department is requiring doctors and funeral homes to report COVID-19 deaths faster. The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services issued the directive Saturday. Under the order, funeral directors have 24 hours to initiate a death record and submit to the attending physician. Doctors have to attempt to certify the death record within 24 hours. Michigan has reported 15,718 cases of COVID-19 with 617 deaths as of Sunday. More information on the order can be found here.

4:31 p.m. Fri. 4/3/20

Confirmed COVID-19 cases have risen to 12,744 in Michigan and 479 deaths. There have been 142 deaths since Wednesday, and the confirmed case count has increased by 3,400 since then.

According to state officials, in Detroit alone, the case count is 3,550, or 28% overall. Macomb, Oakland and Wayne counties represent 80% of all confirmed cases, including Detroit.

The University of Washington predicts the peak death rate in Michigan from COVID-19 will be April 11, according to their IHME model.

11:42 a.m. Fri. 4/3/20

Employers are prohibited from retaliating against, disciplining or discharging an employee for staying at home because the employee, or someone they are in close contact with, is showing symptoms of COVID-19 or test positive for the virus, under an executive order signed by Governor Gretchen Whitmer Friday.

The order says employees in this situation should stay at home, and only leave if absolutely necessary. Executive Order 2020-36 is in effect until the declared emergency’s end or until otherwise rescinded.

– Amanda Barberena

11:25 a.m. Thurs. 4/2/20

Governor Gretchen Whitmer cancels face to face learning at K-12 schools for the remainder of the school year to slow the spread of COVID-19. All school buildings will be closed, leaving Michigan’s more than 1 million K-12 students to complete the remainder of the year via remote learning.

If a school district is not able to facilitate remote learning—student’s will not be penalized. Teachers and school employees will be paid for the remainder of the school year. All standardized tests previously scheduled for the remainder of the school year, including the M-STEP and the SAT, will be canceled, and seniors will graduate. You can read the full text of the Governor’s Executive Order, here.

The Michigan Association of Intermediate School Administrators and the Michigan Council of Charter School Authorizers are developing templates for schools to craft remote learning plans—the application will be available beginning Friday April 3rd. Each district’s plan will need to be approved by their regional intermediate school district.

The order stipulates schools should be ready and willing to “help efforts to establish disaster relief childcare centers” and that schools will continue to provide meals to families in need.

School’s will have the flexibility to adopt a balanced calendar for the 2019-2020 school year as well as the option to begin the 2020-2021 school year before Labor Day without having to seek additional approval. Student teachers and teachers will also be able to renew their certifications even if they aren’t able to meet the requirements because of COVID-19.

A date will be set in October for rising high school seniors to take the SAT and for other students to take the PSAT.

—Abigail Censky

6:55 Wed. 4/1/20

Governor Gretchen Whitmer is asking the Legislature to extend her emergency powers by 70 days to deal with the COVID-19 crisis in the state. This includes the power to close businesses deemed non-essential and to require people to stay home to avoid spreading the coronavirus. The Legislature has a session day tentatively scheduled for next week and could return to the Capitol to vote on the request.

—Rick Pluta

4:05 p.m. Wed. 4/1/20

Michigan has broken another record for new cases of COVID-19 in one day, with 1,719 new cases bringing the total number of cases statewide to 9,344 cases and 337 deaths. 78 people have died since Tuesday. The state, according to public health officials and models, is still weeks away from peak infection rates and more than a week away from the projected peak death toll. According to the University of Washington IHME model COVID-19 deaths in Michigan are set to peak April 10.

—Abigail Censky

1:38 p.m. Wed. 04/01/20

First COVID-19 death announced in Ingham County

The Ingham County Health Department announced Wednesday its first COVID-19 related death in the county. In a statement, the ICHD said the deceased is an adult male in his 50s with an underlying health condition. As of this posting, there are 91 cases of COVID-19 in Ingham County.

-Karel Vega

7:45 p.m. Tues. 3/31/20

Cases continue to grow exponentially in Michigan. Senior health officials now consider the city of Detroit and Wayne County “hotspots” for the spread of the virus.

Tuesday marked the highest death toll yet for COVID-19 cases in Michigan with 75 additional deaths bringing the total to 184.

The state now has 7,615 cases of COVID-19. The number of new cases rose by more than a thousand for the second day in a row.

State park visitors have increased drastically, causing a recreation area to close. In an effort to ensure visitors are adhering to social distancing guidelines the state Department of Natural Resources closed the Tippy Dam Recreation Area following a surge of people crowding the area.

The closure of the Manistee County recreation area is effective immediately until further notice. In a statement, the DNR said they’re also concerned about people traveling across the state to parks, resulting in nonessential travel that could increase the spread of COVID-19. Anyone entering the Tippy Dam Recreation Area could be penalized with a civil infraction.

Attorney General denies JoAnn Fabrics’ request to remain open as an essential business. The craft retailer requested to keep storefronts open during the stay at home order maintaining that people were relying on the store for raw materials to make face masks, face shields, hospital scrubs and gowns. Attorney Dana Nessel denied the request citing JoAnn’s online stores remain open, and the retailer can ship supplies to customers. You can read the letter, here.

—Abigail Censky and Amanda Barberena

12:28 p.m. Mon. 3/30/20

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer suspends state hiring and promotions, vetoes $80 million in new spending in order to steer money to fighting the coronavirus.

At the same time, Whitmer said she signed laws with $150 million for the state’s response. She said it’s too early to know how the economic slowdown related to the virus will affect state revenue but the impact “is going to be real.”

“The world has changed since those negotiations and we must react and change along with it,” the governor said in reference to the veto and leaders in the Legislature.

Michigan had nearly 5,500 cases of the coronavirus by Sunday and 132 deaths. Detroit residents make up about 30% of cases.

- Associated Press

8:09 p.m. Fri. 3/27/20

Michigan’s tax filing deadline has been pushed back to July 15, 2020. This includes all state and city income taxes.

The exception is any city that had a previous filing date of April 30, 2020 now has a filing due date of July 31, 2020. The order by Gov. Whitmer comes after the IRS extended the federal tax deadline to July 15. Taxes can be filed online or through the mail.

More information can be found at: EXECUTIVE ORDER No. 2020-26 Extension of April 2020 Michigan income tax filing deadlines (PDF).

– Amanda Barberena

5:23 p.m. Fri. 3/27/20

All essential service providers and businesses in Ingham County are now required to conduct a brief health screening of their workers and implement social distancing.

The emergency order issued by the Ingham County Health Department requires workers to be checked for a fever and other COVID-19 symptoms if they have to enter facilities or businesses.

They also have to remain 6 feet away from others whenever possible, and this order must be posted at facility entrances.

More information can be found here: EMERGENCY ORDER (Ingham 2020-2) FOR CONTROL OF PANDEMIC (PDF).

– Amanda Barberena

12:07 p.m. Fri. 3/27/20

Energy utility companies are extending flexible payment plans and temporarily suspending service disconnects in Michigan. The state is working with these companies, including DTE Energy and Consumers Energy, to slow the spread of the coronavirus and lessen the impact on utility customers.

Customers are encouraged to contact their energy utility company if they anticipate having difficulty paying a bill. For low-income households, people can submit an application to the Department of Health and Human Services’s energy assistance program, State Emergency Relief. You can apply here.

For those worries about paying their energy bill and may need assistance, state officials also recommend calling 2-1-1 or going to their website.

– Amanda Barberena

2:40 p.m. Thurs. 3/26/20

The Governor has requested a major disaster declaration to confront the COVID-19 pandemic in Michigan. Whitmer’s request follows President Trump’s grants to many states including Louisiana, Texas, Washington, Iowa, Florida, New York and California.

The major disaster declaration would free up funds for the states to provide meal assistance to needy families, provide rental assistance and temporary housing, as well as allow the state to provide counseling or therapy to residents whose mental health is affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. The declaration would also provide assistance should the state need to set up field hospitals or other facilities, which was discussed by the Governor in a Thursday press conference.

“While the people and businesses of the great State of Michigan have shown incredible resilience and cooperation throughout this difficult time, we cannot weather this storm alone. I am hopeful that the president will grant my request for a major disaster declaration in full and within a matter of days so we can provide more services to Michiganders who need them,” said Whitmer.

—Abigail Censky

2:31 p.m. Thurs. 3/26/20

Confirmed cases of COVID-19 has risen to 2,856 in Michigan with 60 deaths. That is a 561 case increase since yesterday and 17 more deaths. Detroit City and Macomb, Oakland and Wayne counties account for 84% of confirmed cases, according to state officials. There are 22 confirmed cases in Ingham county with no deaths. The Michigan government updates results daily at 2 p.m. More information can be found here.

6:48 p.m. Wed. 3/25/20

Temporarily, administrative hearings can be carried out through video conference or phone. Gov. Whitmer signed an executive order today allowing Michigan Employment Relations Commission and Unemployment Insurance Agency hearings, among others, to be carried out in this fashion.

Notifications typically made in person can now be completed through email or mail. E-signatures are temporarily being accepted. You can read the executive order here.

3:38 p.m. Wed. 3/25/20

Michigan officials say there are now 2,295 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 43 deaths up from 1,791 confirmed cases and 24 deaths on Tuesday.

The latest figures from the state show Macomb, Oakland and Wayne counties still contain 54% of the cases, but cases are starting to climb in Washtenaw county with 72.

Detroit still has 31% with 705 confirmed cases. The Michigan government counts Detroit’s cases separately from Wayne County. More information can be found here.

4:17 p.m. Tues. 3/24/20

The number of confirmed Michigan cases of COVID-19 has risen to 1,791 with 24 deaths. Detroit alone has 563 confirmed cases, which is 31%. Wayne, Macomb and Oakland counties have 54% of the confirmed cases.

Wayne county doesn’t include Detroit; the Michigan government documents Detroit’s cases separately. More information can be found here.

3:09 p.m. Tues. 3/24/20

Two Michigan businesses received a cease and desist letter for selling false COVID-19 protection patches. The Rockford-based businesses claimed the “Coronavirus Defender Patch” would keep people from getting the virus. Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel sent the letter this morning to end the production and sale of the products.

Simultaneously, Nessel’s office has received close to 1,600 price-gouging complaints related to the coronavirus. Consumers can submit a complaint here.

2:30 p.m. Tues. 3/24/20

Michigan state parks will remain open during the “stay home, stay safe” order, but shelters, campgrounds, and overnight lodging facilities will be closed until April 13.

Visitors are required to stay at least 6 feet away from each other. Reservations between now and April 13 are cancelled, and full refunds will be given. More information can be found here.

5:04 p.m. Mon. 3/23/20

East Lansing is extending its tax filing deadline to July 31. The IRS moved the Federal tax filing deadline to July 15. For the City of East Lansing, all income tax forms and first quarter estimated payments will be due at the end of July.

More information about the East Lansing tax deadline extension can be found here. More information about the Federal tax deadline extension can be found here.

4:28 p.m. Mon. 3/23/20

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Michigan has risen to 1,328 across 32 counties and Detroit City. The death total is now 15.

86% of confirmed cases are in Detroit City and Oakland, Wayne, and Macomb counties. Detroit alone has 31% of the confirmed cases. The state records these separately from Wayne county.

The Michigan government updates the confirmed coronavirus count each day at 2 p.m. More information can be found here.

11:25 a.m. Mon. 3/23/20

Governor Gretchen Whitmer has issued an executive order suspending all in-person operations at businesses and directing Michigan residents to stay inside of their homes unless they’re part of the critical infrastructure workforce.

The Stay Home, Stay Safe order takes into effect at midnight Tuesday and will last for at least the next three weeks. You can read the full text of the order, here.

Workers exempt from this order include those in health care, law enforcement, and grocery store employees.

People may leave the house to get groceries or to exercise while still practicing social distancing. Restaurants and dine-out services that are delivering or offering curb-side service may continue to do so under the order, since feeding people is considered an essential service. Businesses that are retrofitted to manufacture personal protective equipment for health care workers will also be exempted from this order.

Governor Whitmer’s order follows similar measures put in place in other states. Michigan is currently in the top five states in the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases.

—Karel Vega

10:25 a.m. Mon. 3/23/20

Governor Whitmer is expected to issue a stay-at-home order to slow the spread of COVID-19 at an 11 a.m. press conference.

Michigan now has 1,035 confirmed cases of COVID-19 spanning 32 of Michigan’s 83 counties. 86 percent of confirmed cases remain in Oakland, Macomb, and Wayne counties; with 31 percent of total confirmed cases in Detroit. Detroit’s cases are broken out and reported separately from Wayne County.

Previously, stay-at-home orders in the neighboring states of Ohio and Illinois have included exemptions for members of the essential workforce like grocery store employees, pharmacists, and healthcare workers. People are asked to remain at home but can go outside for outdoor activity, or for activities like grocery shopping.

—Abigail Censky

11:39 a.m. Sun. 3/22/30

All nail-salons and barbers in the state must temporarily close after Governor Gretchen Whitmer issued an executive order to temporarily close hair, nail, tanning, massage, spa, tattoo, bod art and piercing services.

The order does not apply to services necessary for medical treatment if the services are deemed necessary by a licensed medical provider. The order also extended the closure of public places through April 13th.

The state now has 787 cases of COVID19 and eight deaths. Oakland, Macomb, and Wayne Counties—plus the city of Detroit—have the most cases with 679 confirmed cases. Ingham County has 11 cases.

—Abigail Censky

7:40 p.m. Fri. 3/20/20

COVID-19 cases go up by 400 percent in 48 hours. The state of Michigan is now reporting 549 confirmed cases of COVID-19 after reporting 334 cases Thursday.

The increase is partially because the state is now combining data from private labs and hospital labs with state lab data. There are now five same-day testing facilities in Michigan including Beaumont Health, Henry Ford Health, Michigan Medicine, Sparrow Laboratories, and the state lab.

While the state lab can now process 300 tests per day, bringing the state’s total capacity up to nearly 1000 tests per day. In an afternoon press conference Dr. Joneigh Khaldun—the state’s top medical executive said Michigan is not doing enough testing to model what percent of the population will likely be infected. Thursday, models in California predicted 56 percent of the California population would become infected over an 8-week period.

Michigan Governor has no plans for a stay-at-home or shelter-in-place order. Whitmer strongly denied that a shelter-in-place order was under consideration in multiple media appearances Thursday and Friday despite rumors that such plans were in the works on social media, #michiganlockdown was trending on Twitter across the U.S. Thursday and within the state on Friday. Whitmer said rumors that she was calling for martial law were, “false and it is dangerous for people to foment fear” in afternoon remarks.

She softened her denials in TV appearances on MSNBC and CNN in the early afternoon saying “we are continually evaluating what’s next” and that she’s “communicating regularly with New York and California to understand their thought process and see if that’s something we need to do here in Michigan.”

Online Learning will not count toward school hours for Michigan kids. The Michigan Department of Education, which is not controlled by the Governor, says online learning will not count toward instructional time due to discrepancies in accessibility to computers and internet for students. The state requires more than 1000 hours of instructional time for each student. In an afternoon press conference, Whitmer, who closed the state’s school through April 5th said she was “dismayed” by the memo from MDE. If schools remain closed because of the coronavirus outbreak, the school year may extend into the summer depending on when schools reconvene. For the school year not to be extended into the school year lawmakers in the state legislature would have to change state law.

State halts evictions for renters and mobile home occupants. The order stipulates that tenants and mobile home residents can stay in their homes for the course of the pandemic even if they’re unable to keep current on their rent. The order is currently set to stay in place through April 17th.

Governor Whitmer issues temporary restrictions on all elective medical and dental procedures. Beginning March 21st, joint replacements, bariatric surgery, cosmetic surgery (with exceptions for emergency or trauma related surgery) must be postponed. The restrictions will be in place until the termination of the COVID-19 state or emergency.

—Abigail Censky

9:25 p.m. Thurs. 3/19/20

Licensed distilleries are now able to produce ethanol-based hand sanitizers. Governor Whitmer announced the new rule today to meet the demand for disinfectant. The Alcohol and Tobacco Tax and Trade Bureau relaxed regulations so beverage distillers can produce hand sanitizer. This new rule is approved through June 30, 2020. An extension is possible.

7:01 p.m. Thurs. 3/19/20

Two Michigan State students confirmed to have COVID-19. In an email to the Michigan State University community, President Samuel Stanley Jr. said he was informed of the cases Thursday by the Ingham County Health Department.

Stanley said both people are being treated and not currently on campus. He also said the cases are unrelated to each other.

5:39 p.m. Thurs. 3/19/20

The number of confirmed COVID-19 Michigan cases has tripled since Wednesday. Now, 336 people have tested positive. These results come from both commercial and clinical labs across the state.

Small Michigan businesses can apply for low-interest loans from the U.S. Small Business Administration starting today. Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s request for a statewide Economic Injury Disaster Loan was approved by the SBA. This loan includes small agricultural cooperatives and nonprofits that have suffered a substantial loss due to the coronavirus outbreak. You can find the link to applications here.

--Amanda Barberena

11:20 a.m. Thurs. 3/19/20

Two additional Michigan patients die after being hospitalized with COVID-19. This brings the total number of deaths in Michigan to three.

One patient was an 81-year-old man with underlying health conditions who was hospitalized at the Henry Ford Hospital in Detroit. The other patient was a woman in her 50s, with underlying health conditions. She died at McLaren Oakland Hospital.

Differences in reporting yield different numbers for confirmed cases of COVID-19. This morning, the state’s data still reflects 80 confirmed cases in the state, but per reporting from the Associated Press, the Oakland County Department of Health confirmed 94 cases in just Oakland County. Other counts have reported the number of cases in Michigan as high as 116 cases. Testing from private labs is not incorporated into state data, deflating the more accurate case count.

—Abigail Censky

11:15 p.m. Wed. 3/18/20

The case total has risen to 80 in Michigan, from two last Tuesday. However because of discrepancies in reporting, only data from the state lab (which can process 115 tests per day is included). Private lab data is not yet included in the case count, so the actual number of cases of COVID-19 is likely higher.

Governor eases restrictions on where childcare can be provided to assist members of the essential workforce, like first responders and health care workers. Provisional licenses may now be granted to expand locations for childcare, including public and non-public school facilities. The executive order also allows employers like hospitals to offer disaster relief childcare for employees.

All disaster relief childcare centers must conduct health evaluations of all people who enter, every time they entire--denying entry to anyone who does not pass the health evaluation.

Members of the state’s essential workforce eligible for disaster childcare centers include: "health care workers, home health workers, direct care workers, emergency medical service providers, first responders, law enforcement personnel, sanitation workers, child care workers, personnel providing correctional services, postal workers, public health employees, key government employees, court personnel, and others providing critical infrastructure to Michiganders."

The state licensing agency also encourages trusted neighbors to provide childcare for six or fewer children for up to four consecutive weeks. Licensed centers can extend their operations to allow additional buildings, and the agency will expedite the licensing process for current and new applicants for provisional licenses. If you are a member of the essential workforce and need to find childcare you can go, here.

If you are a licensed child care provider willing to remain open or re-open during the COVID19 emergency you can fill out a survey to help, here.

The Michigan Army National Guard will assist the state department of health in packaging and loading personal protective gear like gloves, gowns, & face shields. They’ll deliver the kits to local public health departments.

--Abigail Censky

3:00 p.m. Wed. 3/18/20

Michigan's first Coronavirus death reported. For the first time, Michigan is reporting a death related to Coronavirus. The Associated Press reports that a man in his 50s who had COVID-19 died at a Beaumont Health hospital in Wayne County. The man had the virus and other underlying health conditions.

-Scott Pohl

10:23 p.m. Tues. 3/17/20

Michigan State Legislature passes bill to increase funding to help combat COVID-19

The Michigan legislature passed House Bill 4729 Tuesday evening to fund state spending in efforts to combat the spread of the coronavirus.

The legislation authorizes additional spending of $125 million dollars, including: $50 million to extend the capacity of critical health care workers to respond to the coronavirus, $40 million to aid preparedness and response to fight the coronavirus, and $35 million in additional funding for the state’s Coronavirus Response Fund.

That’s in addition to the $15 million dollars authorized in Senate Bill 151 towards the fund.

-Karel Vega

9:03 p.m. Tues. 3/17/20

Michigan now has 65 cases of COVID-19. Two of the new cases are in Ingham County, bringing the county total to five. All cases in Ingham County appear related to travel. Information about confirmed cases in the state can be found, here.

Governor Whitmer waives regulatory requirements to open additional care facilities. The new order gives flexibility to the state’s licensing and regulatory agency to make decisions about “licensing, registration, and workflow requirements” freeing up hospitals to add beds and additional buildings in addition to license nurse aides who haven’t yet completed an exam, as well as allowing volunteers and social workers to transport patients.

Two Department of Corrections employees test positive for COVID-19. An employee who works at the Jackson County probation office, tested positive, after travelling internationally—the other, an employee at the Detroit Detention center, did not have a history of domestic or international travel.

Menards issued a cease and desist letter from Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel after reports that the retailer was price gouging. Investigators from the AG’s office reported some retailer locations doubled the price of products in high-demand during the coronavirus outbreak like bleach and face masks.

Required office visits suspended for Michigan residents receiving benefits from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services. While MDHHS has closed its offices to the public, except by appointment, they will still conduct phone interviews with members of the public applying for or receiving benefits.

Families applying to receive services from the Family Independence program will also temporarily not be required to take part in orientations or employment activities.

According to MDHHS, nearly 15,000 low-income Michigan families receive monthly cash from FIP, and roughly 7,500 from that group participate in job readiness and training programs to qualify.

The Department of Natural Resources will close customer service centers and field offices across the state beginning Wednesday, including the Lansing location. While offices are closed to the general public, they will remain open by appointment to issue hunting and fishing licenses, burn permits, and charter licenses.

An online map tracking places where families can pick-up meals during school closures has been created by the state department of education. The map will be updated each day for the duration of the closures. The meals are available to children at no cost. Michigan schools are currently scheduled to remain closed through April 5th. You can find the map, here.

—Abigail Censky

8:34 p.m. Mon. 3/16/20

State announces new coronavirus reporting format; reports one additional case

Michigan’s State Emergency Operations Center announced Monday that the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services would begin reporting new COVID-19 cases at a new time with new metrics. In a statement, officials said the new update would take place daily at 2 p.m. with numbers for: cases and deaths broken down by county, cases by age range (in 10-year increments), and cases by sex.

The state also announced one new case in Macomb county, bringing the total number of COVID-19 cases in Michigan to 54.

-Karel Vega

1:30 p.m. Mon. 3/16/20

In addition to bars and restaurants movie theaters, gyms and other gathering places will close too. After shutting down dine-in service at Michigan’s more than 16,000 businesses that serve food and drinks at 3 p.m. today Governor Whitmer’s new executive order also closes clubs, movie theaters, gyms, indoor and outdoor performance venues, recreation centers, indoor sports facilities, spas and casinos.

The order does not bar businesses from continuing takeout, delivery, or curbside service. It also exempts several locations including grocery stores, markets, food pantries markets, pharmacies, health care facilities, and residential care facilities.

—Abigail Censky

1:25 p.m. Mon. 3/16/20

Governor Gretchen Whitmer has signed an executive order to temporarily expand eligibility for unemployment benefits. This executive order is effective immediately and until Tuesday, April 14 at 11:59pm.

Under the governor’s order, unemployment benefits would be extended to:

Workers who have an unanticipated family care responsibility, including those who have childcare responsibilities due to school closures, or those who are forced to care for loved ones who become ill.

Workers who are sick, quarantined, or immunocompromised and who do not have access to paid family and medical leave or are laid off.

First responders in the public health community who become ill or are quarantined due to exposure to COVID-19.

The State is also seeking solutions for self-employed workers and independent contractors who traditionally do not have access to unemployment insurance.

Access to benefits for unemployed workers will also be extended:

Benefits will be increased from 20 to 26 weeks.

The application eligibility period will be increased from 14 to 28 days

The normal in-person registration and work search requirements will be suspended.

Additional unemployment resources for employees can be found here and for workers here.

- Kevin Lavery

10:02 a.m. Mon. 3/16/20

All restaurants and bars in Michigan will close today at 3 p.m. Governor Gretchen Whitmer has ordered all dine-in services to close, with the opportunity for businesses to still offer delivery and takeout. The move comes after Governors in several other states have shut down restaurants and bars to slow the spread of COVID-19 including Ohio, New York, and Illinois.

—Abigail Censky

11:55 p.m. Sun. 3/15/20

20 more people test positive for COVID-19 in Michigan, bringing the state’s total to 53 cases from just two on Tuesday. Cases span from Ottawa County to Washtenaw County, including 19 adults and one child. Most have history of international or domestic travel, or contact with a person with COVID-19, indicating community spread. Thus far, there are no new reported cases in Ingham County.

In an evening press conference, the state’s top medical executive, Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, said the state lab can process 115 tests per day, and is nearing capacity without additional help from local labs or hospitals. She noted the state lab doesn’t provide a “full picture” now that health officials have seen evidence of community spread.

Assistant Attorney General Joe Potchen said there have been 75 complaints of price gouging related to coronavirus. Michigan residents are encouraged to report price gouging to the Attorney General’s office via tip line or online. The Better Business Bureau has also created a Facebook page to track coronavirus related price gouging.

—Abigail Censky

1:45 p.m. Sun. 3/15/20

Ingham County restaurants will reduce occupancy loads by 50 percent, according to Ingham County Health Department Director Linda Vail, to promote social distancing and slow the spread of COVID-19.

Vail’s decision mirrors Oakland County’s move over the weekend. The Oakland County order also includes entertainment and fitness centers in addition to bars and restaurants.

The decision to reduce occupancy loads in bars and restaurants comes on the heels of Governor Whitmer’s executive order that bans assemblages of more than 250 people, and reports of Michigan State students defying this order this weekend in East Lansing—flooding area bars and eateries. The reduction of occupancy loads preempts the holiday of St. Patrick’s Day, as local officials attempt to stem crowds.

The executive order will be enforced in tandem by Attorney General Dana Nessel and local law enforcement when needed. No citations have currently been issued, but bars and restaurants would be charged with a misdemeanor offense if they violated the order. The order applies to the owners of businesses and not the patrons.

These measures are an attempt to forestall closure of restaurants and bars across the state.

The governor has the authority to close bars and restaurants under her emergency powers. Countries like Italy have been forced to close bars, shops, and restaurants after suffering catastrophic levels of community spread.

The Capital Area District Library will close all 13 branches through Sunday, April 5th; all items currently checked out will be renewed with an April 6th due date.

–Abigail Censky

10:00 a.m. Sun. 3/15/20

Governor Gretchen Whitmer has issued an executive order banning price gouging on materials, emergency supplies, consumer food items and goods. This follows a spate of stores running out of products like toilet paper and hand sanitizer.

The order stipulates any business or individual may not sell an item in excess of 20 percent higher than its March 9th price.

The order will go into effect Monday March 16th and stay in place until April 13th.

—Abigail Censky

7:25 p.m. Sat. 3/14/20

Michigan State University learns of first COVID-19 case related to the MSU community - extends virtual learning to end of semester, postpones commencement

In a statement Saturday, MSU President Samuel Stanley Jr. announced the extension of virtual instruction at the school through the end of the semester including finals. Commencent will also be postponed until an appropriate time is identified. President Stanley said the school was notified Friday of the first confirmed case of coronavirus related to the MSU community.

In the statement, Stanley also strongly encouraged students to return to their permanent residences and practice social distancing. The last point stems from recent media coverage of MSU students lining up at local bars in large crowds.

Employees are also encouraged to work remotely when possible.

-Karel Vega

6:25 p.m. Sat. 3/14/20

East Lansing and Okemos Public Schools update on providing meals

East Lansing and Okemos Public Schools will be providing meals to all local children 18 and under.

East Lansing Public Schools details via Facebook-

East Lansing Public Schools meal distribution:

Begins Monday, March 16

Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday

Providing breakfast and lunch for any child 18 & under (bagged meals to go)

Distribution locations:

Deer Path Apartments: 9:00 - 9:30 a.m.

Edgewood Village Apartments: 9:00 - 9:30 a.m.

1855/Univ. Village Comm. Center: 9:45 - 10:15 a.m.

Capital City Vineyard Church: 9:45 - 10:15 a.m.

Spartan Village - time TBA

Okemos Public Schools distribution via Facebook -

Breakfast and lunches will be available for curbside pickup beginning on Wednesday, March 18. Up to 4 (four) days worth of meals, including meals for Saturday and Sunday, may be picked up at a time.

Distribution Dates: Starting, Wednesday March 18 through Friday April 3rd (Note: Monday through Friday only)

Distribution Times: 11:00am - 1:00pm

Where: Okemos High School, 2800 Jolly Road

Curbside Service at the West side of the building, enter off Jolly Road and follow the signs.

-Karel Vega

12:38 p.m. Sat. 3/14/20

Whitmer orders temporary restrictions on entry into care facilities and juvenile justice facilities

The executive order, signed Friday by Governor Gretchen Whitmer, imposes temporary restrictions on entry into health care facilities, residential care facilities, congregate care facilities, and juvenile justice facilities effective Saturday, March 14.

This includes visitors that are not necessary for medical care, support of activities of daily living like bathing or eating, or that are not visiting under exigent circumstances. The order also mandates that beginning no later than Monday March 16 at 9 a.m., these facilities must begin assessing for COVID-19 symptoms and risk factors for all individuals not under their care who are seeking entry into their facilities. The facilities must deny entry to any individual with these symptoms or risk factors. These restrictions will remain in place until April 5 2020, at 5 p.m.

Whitmer also signed an executive directive ordering state public bodies to postpone the public meetings that they can and to facilitate remote participation in the meetings that do occur.

-Karel Vega

9:02 p.m. Fri. 3/13/20

Michigan announces nine additional presumptive cases of COVID-19

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced nine adults tested presumptive positive cases of coronavirus in the state, bringing the state total up to 25.

Per the statement, the cases include:

An adult male from Bay County with history domestic travel.

An adult female from Charlevoix County with history of international travel.

An adult female from Detroit with history of international travel.

An adult male from Macomb County with history of international travel.

Two adult females and an adult male from Oakland County, one with history of international travel two with unknown travel history.

Two adult females from Wayne County, one with history of domestic and the other with no history of travel.

-Karel Vega

6:40 p.m. Fri. 3/13/20

USDA Grants Michigan Department of Education waiver to serve meals during closure

Effective immediately, the United States Department of Agriculture has granted the Michigan Department of Education’s request to waive regulatory requirements for serving meals.

The waiver means meals won’t be required to be served in a group setting. According to the statement, this will allow children to receive meals during Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s announced school closures while practicing recommended social distancing.

Options will include allowing parents and children to pick up meals at designated locations or delivering meals to school bus stops.

Lansing Housing Commission announces closure

The Lansing Housing Commission has announced it will be closing its offices beginning Monday March 16 through Sunday April 5 as a precaution to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

In a statement, the LHC says staff will continue to work remotely and by appointment. The commision said it will also work with the Lansing School District and Youth Haven to provide meals to children.

-Karel Vega

4:40 p.m. Fri. 3/13/20

East Lansing Mayor declares local state of emergency

Following the announcement of more coronavirus cases in the state, East Lansing Mayor Ruth Beier has declared a local state of emergency.

A statement from the city announced the following closures: City of East Lansing officials have decided to temporarily close all City facilities and cancel all public meetings, events and programs from Monday, March 16 through Sunday, April 5*. Facilities that will be closed to the public will include East Lansing City Hall, the East Lansing Hannah Community Center (ELHCC), the East Lansing Department of Public Works (including the recycling drop-off site), the East Lansing Prime Time Seniors’ Program, the East Lansing Public Library and the East Lansing 54B District Court. *ELHCC will re-open on Monday, April 13.

The statement adds that essential services will be maintained, including police, fire and EMS. Public works services, such as trash and recycling collection, water services and wastewater management will also be maintained and the East Lansing Police Department’s 24/7 police desk will remain open to the public and staffed. Water service shut offs and bulk item collection will be suspended during this time.

Secretary of State branch operations move to appointment only for three weeks

Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson has announced that all SoS branch offices will change operations to appointment-only from March 16 to April 6.

During this time services will also be limited to: New driver’s licenses and state IDs, Title transfers, Testing for an original commercial driver’s license, chauffer’s license, mechanic’s license, motorcycle license, and recreational vehicle license.

Saturday branch service will be suspended but weekday hours will be expanded. All existing appointments including those not limited to the above transactions will be honored.

-Karel Vega

3:45 p.m. Fri. 3/13/20

Four additional adults have tested presumptively positive for coronavirus in Michigan bringing the state’s total to 16 total COVID-19 cases. The new cases include an adult woman from Detroit, an adult male from Washtenaw County with a history of international travel, an adult female from Wayne County who had contact with another case, and an adult male.

Three days after Governor Gretchen Whitmer declared a state of emergency in response to the coronavirus, a swath of Michigan businesses and groups have cancelled public events, including the University of Michigan.

The University of Michigan announced it would cancel spring commencement activities on all three of its campuses. Former Vice President Al Gore was set to speak at the commencement on May 2nd.

-Abigail Censky

12:47 p.m. Fri. 3/13/20

Temporary prohibition on large assemblages and events

Governor Gretchen Whitmer signed an executive order to cancel all events over 250 people and all assemblages in shared spaces over 250 people from Friday, March 13th at 5 p.m. to Sunday, April 5 at 5 p.m. While the order closes all K-12 buildings, child care facilities will remain open during this time - whether they’re attached to schools or free standing.

Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, the state’s top medical official, said the prohibition is the smart thing to do to mitigate the spread of COVID-19. Certain assemblages are exempt from the prohibition including: industrial or manufacturing work, mass transit, or the purchase of groceries or consumer goods.

Michigan Department of Corrections halts visits at state prisons

Effective immediate MDOC is halting in-person visitation of inmates. This includes outside volunteers and other tours and groups who routinely come into the prisons.

MDOC said it is monitoring the situation to determine when visits will be restored.

During this period the department said it will work with vendors that provide communication services to determine enhanced services that may be offered.

MSU College of Music events suspended

The Michigan State College of Music has announced the suspension of all public events through the remainder of the spring semester. The college said certain suspended events are being evaluated to determine if they can be rescheduled next academic year.

Michigan Flyer-AirRide Suspending Services

Michigan Flyer-AirRide is suspending services all of its daily runs between East Lansing, Brighton, Ann Arbor and Detroit Metro Airport from Monday, March 16, until Thursday, April 16. The company said this is due to a sharp reduction in demand by customers as well as travel restrictions that have reduced flight schedules. Only airport-related bus service will be affected. Other transportation services offered by Michigan Flyer and Indian Trails are still in operation.

—Karel Vega

11:35 p.m. Thu. 3/12/20

K-12 Schools in Michigan closed for three weeks. Governor Whitmer ordered K-12 schools closed from March 16th-April 5th. The order comes as the states’ number of presumptive positive cases of COVID-19 doubled in a day. The state’s top medical official, Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, said the order would help stop the spread of coronavirus.

The Governor said all school employees would be paid during that time period, and she would have a statement regarding the state workforce in coming days.

Dr. Khaldun, said there is currently no backlog of tests at the state laboratory and she assumes there are more cases in Michigan that we don’t know about. The state superintendent, Michael Price, said measures would be taken to assist children who rely on schools for meals.

—Abigail Censky

10:50 p.m. Thu. 3/12/20

The state of Michigan now has 12 positive cases of Coronavirus including cases in Ingham, Kent, Montcalm, Oakland, St. Clair & Washtenaw counties. Nine of the 10 new cases had history of domestic or international travel. The patient in Ingham county, an elderly woman, tested positive after being on cruise ship. She is currently stable in the hospital. Information on the 10 new cases can be found, here.

The Governor is set to address the new cases, now spanning seven counties, in an 11 p.m. press conference with the state superintendent and the state’s top doctor.

Lansing Community College has extended spring break for students through Tuesday, and will move many classes to online beginning Wednesday March 18th.

Lansing Board of Water and Light halts water shutoffs. BWL will restore water to 200 customers over the course of the next few days to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. There’s no end-date to when they will be providing water to customers.

—Abigail Censky

4:05 p.m. Thu. 3/12/20

Big Ten Cancels Men’s Basketball Tournament. After the NBA decided to suspend its season on Wednesday when a Utah Jazz player tested positive for coronavirus, the Big Ten conference followed suit.

This follows soccer competitions taking place in empty stadiums across Europe over the weekend, when the events were closed to spectators. Just before tip-off between the University of Michigan and Rutgers University at day two of the Big Ten Tournament on Thursday, the conference announced the tournament’s cancellation. Conference commissioner, Kevin Warren, said it’s the safest call to make. “If something had gone awry here, I don’t want to be in a position looking back saying ‘Only if we would’ve canceled this tournament.’” Michigan State was set to play in the tournament on Friday.

The Michigan High School Athletic Association has also announced that all winter tournaments are suspended until further notice.

Michigan Capitol Stops Tours and all public events in the building until May 1st. Currently, the legislature has no-plans to suspend their session before lawmakers’ spring break on March 27th. The public will still have access to observe the session from the gallery. The Michigan House of representatives has also banned non-essential, out-of-state work travel for House employees, and days the House is in session ordered non-vulnerable staff “those under 60 with no relevant chronic health conditions” to report to work.

—Abigail Censky

1:20 pm Thu. 3/12/20

Here's what's new today:

Michigan has two confirmed cases of COVID-19. Governor Gretchen Whitmer declared a state of emergency late Tuesday night, in response to the two confirmed cases—just one day before the World Health Organization declared the outbreak a pandemic.

One patient, from Oakland County, traveled internationally before testing positive. The other patient, from Wayne County, tested positive after travelling domestically. Both patients are being hospitalized and monitored by federal health officials according to reporting from the Associated Press.

A third possible case, a patient who had contact with the Wayne County case, is being tested and monitored by Ingham County health officials. That case prompted Michigan State University to cancel face-to-face instruction, until April 20, on Wednesday. MSU’s decision was followed by every public university in the state.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services says 120 Michiganders have been tested.

-Abigail Censky