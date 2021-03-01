2021 Women's History Month | WKAR Radio Special

Mar. 1–31 on 90.5 FM & STREAMING | March is Women’s History Month, and March 8th marks International Women’s Day.

All month long, learn about the influential voices in classical music as well as some of the voices repressed because of their gender. These range from Haydn’s downstairs neighbor to the youngest winner of the Pulitzer Prize for music and so many more.



Additionally, for the fourth year running, 90.5 Classical will exclusively air music written by women composers for International Women’s Day itself, March 8th.



