Related Programs: 
All Things Considered on 90.5 WKAR
All Things Considered on AM 870 NewsTalk

3 Years After His Death, Sam Mehran's Loved Ones Share Posthumous Album 'Cold Brew'

By 1 hour ago
Originally published on July 28, 2021 5:29 pm

Underground musician Sam Mehran's father and friends share what the process of compiling his posthumous album, Cold Brew, was like. It's out today, three years after Mehran's death.