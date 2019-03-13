5 Governors Oppose Trump Plan To Cut Great Lakes Spending

    The governors of Michigan, Wisconsin, Illinois, Ohio and Pennsylvania are rejecting President Trump's proposal to cut a Great Lakes cleanup program by 90 percent.
Governors of five states oppose President Donald Trump's call for a 90 percent spending cut for a Great Lakes cleanup program.

The president's 2020 budget offers $30 million for the Great Lakes Restoration Initiative, which gets $300 million most years. It removes toxic pollution, prevents algae blooms and species invasions, and restores wildlife habitat.

 

The governors said Wednesday the cut would cost jobs, hurt tourism and jeopardize public health. They urged Trump and Vice President Mike Pence, a former Indiana governor, to fully fund the program.

 

Issuing the statement were Democratic Govs. Gretchen Whitmer of Michigan, Tony Evers of Wisconsin, Tom Wolf of Pennsylvania and J.B. Pritzker of Illinois, along with Republican Gov. Mike DeWine of Ohio.

 

The Trump administration has said state and local governments should fund the program.

 

 

 

 

 

