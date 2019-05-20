7 Charged In Defrauding MSU Healing Assistance Fund

  • MSU sign
    Reginald Hardwick / WKAR-MSU

Seven people are charged with defrauding the Healing Assistance Fund that was designed to help sexual abuse victims of Larry Nassar. Two of the suspects are former Michigan State basketball players.


Documents filed in Ingham County District Court 54B show Maxann Reese and Donita Johnson face multiple felony counts of false pretenses.

Both women played for MSU’s women’s basketball team in the late 1990’s.

Reese, Johnson and five other people are charged with making more than $527,000 by making false claims to access MSU’s Healing Assistance Fund.

The account was set up to support victims of former university doctor Larry Nassar with mental health services.

Payments stopped last summer after the fund was flagged for fraudulent claims.

On Monday, MSU police said they would not comment on this story until the seven people charged are arraigned.

