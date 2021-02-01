9to5: The Story of a Movement | Independent Lens

Mon. Feb. 1 at 10pm on WKAR-HD 23.1. & STREAMING | Go inside the inspiring movement for women's workplace equality in the 1970s.

From filmmakers Julia Reichert and Steven Bognar, the duo behind the Academy-Award winning documentary American Factory, 9to5: The Story of a Movement chronicles the waves of secretaries, starting in Boston, who in the 1970s and 80s fought to create impactful changes in their workplaces. Their ideas spread rapidly, eventually leading to a nationwide movement at the intersection of the women’s movement and the labor movement, and changed the American workforce forever.

Featuring interviews with 9to5 founders Nussbaum and Cassedy, actress and activist Jane Fonda, and other leaders in the movement, 9to5: The Story of a Movement is a previously untold story, brought to life through a mixture of archival footage and newly filmed interviews from the movement's activists. 9to5 weaves a story that celebrates the strides that women have made in achieving equality, while recognizing there is a lot of work yet to be done.



Watch the special during or after the premiere at video.wkar.org.



ABOUT INDEPENDENT LENS

Independent Lens is an Emmy® Award-winning weekly series airing on PBS Monday nights at 10:00 p.m. The acclaimed series, with Lois Vossen as executive producer, features documentaries united by the creative freedom, artistic achievement, and unflinching visions of independent filmmakers. Presented by ITVS, the series is funded by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting, a private corporation funded by the American people, with additional funding from PBS, Acton Family Giving, Ford Foundation, the John D. and Catherine T. MacArthur Foundation, Wyncote Foundation, and the National Endowment for the Arts. For more visit pbs.org/independentlens