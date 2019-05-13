AAA: Michigan Gas Prices Fall To $2.80 Per Gallon

AAA Michigan says average gas prices statewide are down about 11 cents from a week ago to about $2.80 per gallon.

The Dearborn-based auto club says Monday the average price for self-serve regular unleaded is about 13 cents less than a year ago. AAA described the drop as a surprise and said it could be a result of unpredictable weather curbing demand. Typically, gas prices rise heading toward the Memorial Day holiday.

The state's highest average was about $2.85 a gallon in the Marquette area. The lowest was about $2.71 in the Flint area.

Prices in the Detroit area were about $2.82 per gallon, down about 6 cents from a week ago.

AAA Michigan surveys daily fuel prices at 2,800 gas stations across the state.

gas prices
AAA Michigan

