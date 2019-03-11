AAA: Michigan Gas Prices Rise To $2.52 Per Gallon

AAA Michigan says average gas prices statewide are up about 4 cents from a week ago to about $2.52 per gallon.

The Dearborn-based auto club says Monday the average price for self-serve regular unleaded is about 7 cents less than a year ago.

AAA says the statewide average rose to a new 2019 high of $2.53 per gallon on Friday before easing slightly through the weekend. AAA says more increases are expected.

The state's highest average was about $2.56 a gallon in the Saginaw area. The lowest average was about $2.27 in the Traverse City area.

Prices in the Detroit area were about $2.52 per gallon, up about 6 cents from a week ago.

AAA Michigan surveys daily fuel prices at 2,800 gas stations across the state.

