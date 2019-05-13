Related Programs: 
All Things Considered on 90.5 WKAR
All Things Considered on AM 870 NewsTalk

Administrative Trial Begins For NYPD Officer Implicated In Eric Garner's Death

By Cindy Rodriguez 35 minutes ago
Originally published on May 13, 2019 6:03 pm

The New York City police officer implicated in the choking death of Eric Garner could lose his job. The city began a disciplinary hearing in the case of officer Daniel Pantaleo on Monday.