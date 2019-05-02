After Standoff In Senate, Snow Day Forgiveness Bill Heads To Governor

By 46 seconds ago
  • Michigan Capitol
    File Photo / WKAR

Michigan students are a signature away from getting four snow days forgiven after a brutal winter left some schools closed for weeks. The state Senate sent the bill to Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s desk Thursday. 


This comes after a dust-up between Republicans and Democrats on details of the bill. Earlier this week, Democrats prevented the bill from getting immediate effect – which would have effectively killed the bill. 

Senate Minority Leader Jim Ananich (D-Flint) said he’s still disappointed the bill did not include a guarantee that hourly workers will be compensated for the forgiven days.

“We worked for that,” he said. “I think a lot of school districts will cover that anyway. I think that was unfortunate, but it was something we couldn’t get. We voted on what was the best available option in front of us.”

Senate Majority Leader Mike Shirkey (R-Clarklake) said this is a good move for schools trying to finalize their calendars. 

“Great outcome,” he said. “It’s all for the kids and giving schools plenty of notice when they can do their proper planning.”

Tags: 
snow days
Gov Gretchen Whitmer
bill
Michigan Senate

Related Content

Michigan Legislature Approves Bill To Forgive 4 Snow Days

By 5 hours ago
polar vortex, snow, winter, MSU campus, climate change
Joe Dandron / WKAR-MSU

Legislation that would forgive Michigan schools from having to make up as many as four snow days is headed to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer for her expected signature.

Procedural Move Blocks Snow Day Forgiveness Bill

By Apr 30, 2019
Winter
Amanda Barberena / WKAR-MSU

Michigan students may not get any additional snow days forgiven this year. 

House OKs Bill To Forgive Schools From Making Up Snow Days

By Apr 17, 2019
snow and barn
Kevin Lavery / WKAR/MSU

Michigan school districts would not have to make up snow days that occur during state-declared emergencies under a bill advancing in the Legislature.