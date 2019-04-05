AG Asks Legislature To Approve Misconduct Settlement To Investigate Catholic Clergy

Michigan’s attorney general wants to use the state’s share of a national bank fraud settlement to investigate sexual abuse allegations against Catholic priests. Capital Bureau Chief Rick Pluta reports.

State Attorney General Dana Nessel says this would be the best use of the money collected from Wells Fargo for misleading and improperly charging fees to customers.

Kelly Rossman-McKinney is Nessel’s communications director.

“Clearly, the investigation into clergy abuse is one of the most important things that we’re working on here.”

Rossman says the job is big. Investigators are conducting thousands of interviews and sorting through millions of subpoenaed documents.

Governor Gretchen Whitmer also wants more than two million dollars of the five million dollar settlement set aside for the investigation. The Legislature would also have to agree.