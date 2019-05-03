Related Programs: 
All Things Considered on 90.5 WKAR
All Things Considered on AM 870 NewsTalk

AG Barr's Motives Questioned After Wednesday's Testimony

By editor 53 minutes ago
Originally published on May 3, 2019 7:14 pm

NPR's Ailsa Chang talks with Eliana Johnson, White House correspondent for Politico, about Attorney General William Barr's relationship with President Trump.