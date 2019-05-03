Related Programs: All Things Considered on 90.5 WKARAll Things Considered on AM 870 NewsTalk AG Barr's Motives Questioned After Wednesday's Testimony By editor • 53 minutes ago Related Programs: All Things Considered on 90.5 WKARAll Things Considered on AM 870 NewsTalk ShareTweetEmail Listen Listening... / Originally published on May 3, 2019 7:14 pm NPR's Ailsa Chang talks with Eliana Johnson, White House correspondent for Politico, about Attorney General William Barr's relationship with President Trump. ShareTweetEmailView the discussion thread.