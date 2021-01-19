Against All Odds | Finding Your Roots

Tue. Jan. 26 at 8pm on WKAR-HD 23.1 & STREAMING | Henry Louis Gates Jr. introduces Andy Cohen and Nina Totenberg to their survivor ancestors.

The acclaimed series returns with Professor Gates exploring the mysteries, surprises and revelations hidden in the family trees of popular figures. Finding Your Roots Season Seven episodes will continue to feature exciting new guests who are game-changers in their fields, with family histories that illustrate the power and diversity of the human experience. In this episode are renowned journalist Nina Totenberg and popular late night personality Andy Cohen.



In sharing their stories, Finding Your Roots Season Seven uses every tool available, from cutting-edge DNA research to old-school genealogical sleuthing, to reveal long-buried secrets. Spanning the globe, the series compiles family trees in these new episodes that trace throughout the United States and Canada, across Europe and Africa and more. Episode to episode, audiences will meet guests’ ancestors who were business people and bootleggers, war heroes and criminals, farmers and immigrants and the persecuted and the persevering under the most extraordinary circumstances. Together, the arc of each guest’s family personalizes history while emphasizing the human connections that unite everyone.



Watch each episode at video.wkar.org during or after the premiere date.

