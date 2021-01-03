All Creatures Great and Small | Masterpiece

Sundays, Jan. 10–31, at 9 p.m. on WKAR-HD 23.1 & STREAMING | James Herriot’s adventures as a veterinarian in 1930s Yorkshire get a glorious new adaptation in a seven-part series based on his beloved stories.

Exciting newcomer Nicholas Ralph will make his television debut as the iconic vet who became renowned for his inspiring humor, compassion and love of life. The 1970s adaptation, which aired on public broadcasting, was a favorite of millions of viewers.



Watch each episode during or after the premiere at video.wkar.org.



Episode One | Sun. Jan. 10

James Herriot interviews for a job with harried Yorkshire veterinarian Siegfried Farnon. His first day is full of surprises.



Episode Two | Sun. Jan. 17

Fresh from veterinary college, Siegfried’s fun-loving brother, Tristan, arrives to help out. Mrs. Pumphrey throws a swanky party.

Episode Three | Sun. Jan. 24

James is put to the test with an ailing racehorse. Tristan faces a familiar temptation. Siegfried angles for a prestigious client.



Episode Four | Sun. Jan. 31

While Tristan gives Tricki-Woo the spa treatment, James deals with Helen’s champion bull. Siegfried makes a decision about Tristan.



MORE ABOUT ALL CREATURES GREAT AND SMALL

All Creatures Great and Small opens in 1937, when James Herriot, fresh out of Glasgow Veterinary College, follows his dream to become a vet in the magnificent Yorkshire Dales, one of England’s most beloved and beautiful landscapes. He soon discovers that treating the animals is as much about treating their owners, and the Dales’ farmers are a tough crowd to please. At Skeldale House, James gets to know his newly formed dysfunctional family: his chaotic and erratic boss Siegfried Farnon; his wayward brother Tristan and the shrewd Mrs. Hall, who is endlessly steering the ship. When local beauty Helen Alderson attracts James’ attention, he finds another, more enduring reason to stay in the Dales.

