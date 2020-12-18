All Things Considered Weekend Special | WKAR Radio

Sun., Dec. 20 at 5 p.m. on 90.5 FM & STREAMING | All Things Considered will spend the full hour answering the big questions about the new coronavirus vaccines: how they work, how they were tested, how they’ll be distributed, and how to talk about them with people who aren’t sure they want one.

Join Michel Martin on Sunday for conversations with NPR’s science reporters, epidemiologists, and others for everything you need to know about the COVID-19 vaccines.

