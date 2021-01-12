The Alps: Winter's Fortress | Nature

Wed. Jan. 20 at 8 pm on WKAR-HD 23.1 & STREAMING | Experience the hostile and bitter cold ecosystems of the Alps, shaped by snow blizzards and avalanches.

This is part two of a two-part exploration of the Alps. In these two episodes, in Europe’s highest mountain range, discover how Alpine lynx, griffon vultures, ibex, crocuses, marmots and more face extreme seasonal fluctuations, from volatile thunderstorms and landslides of summer to avalanches and frozen temperatures of winter.



The Alps are some of the most revered peaks in the world. Here, the weather is harsh, rarely mild and always unpredictable. Alpine creatures seize the high life of summer before winter turns their home into a frozen fortress. Soar into the alps, and meet the remarkable mountaineers that thrive here.



