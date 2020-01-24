Always in Season | Indie Lens Pop-Up

7pm THU. FEB. 6 at WKAR | A mother’s search for justice and reconciliation begins while the trauma of more than a century of lynching Black Americans bleeds into the present. Join the conversation.

WHAT: FREE preview screening of Always in Season, followed by a community discussion

WHEN: Thu. Feb. 6, 2020 at 7 p.m.

RSVP: RESERVE FREE SEATS HERE

Indie Lens Pop-Up presents Always in Season, which follows a mother’s search for justice and reconciliation while the trauma of more than a century of lynching Black Americans bleeds into the present. The Indie Lens Pop-Up series is presented in mid-Michigan by ITVS, Independent Lens and WKAR Public Media.

In Always in Season, descendants of the victims and perpetrators of lynching are working together to heal a violent history. Blending observational footage with first-person testimonies and expert input, Always in Season examines the lingering impact of lynching and the link between this historic form of racial terrorism and the racial violence that exists today.

Screening To Feature Q&A

After the screening, join our panelists as they discuss themes explored in the film. Indie Lens Pop-Up and WKAR aim to spark enlightening conversations that shed light on these issues.

WHERE

WKAR Media Auditorium Room 145

Communication Arts & Sciences Building

404 Wilson Road

East Lansing, MI 48824

PARKING

Parking is free after 6 p.m. in the adjacent Trowbridge Road parking ramp.

Parking address: 1149 Red Cedar Road, East Lansing, MI 48824

Supported in part by

MSU ComArtSci Diversity, Equity, & Inclusion Committee

On the Air

Always in Season premieres on Monday, February 24, 2020 on WKAR-HD and at PBS.org and the PBS Video App.

About Indie Lens Pop-Up

Indie Lens Pop-Up is a neighborhood series that brings people together for film screenings and community-driven conversations. Featuring documentaries seen on PBS's Independent Lens, Indie Lens Pop-Up draws local residents, leaders and organizations together to discuss what matters most, from newsworthy topics, to family and relationships. Make friends, share stories, and join the conversation. For more information, visit pbs.org/independentlens/indie-lens-pop-up