Related Programs: All Things Considered on 90.5 WKARAll Things Considered on AM 870 NewsTalk Amazon Workers Respond To Jeff Bezos' Testimony Before Congress By Brianna Scott • 1 hour ago Related Programs: All Things Considered on 90.5 WKARAll Things Considered on AM 870 NewsTalk ShareTweetEmail Listen Listening... / Originally published on July 31, 2020 6:57 pm Amazon is known for its focus on making shopping affordable and convenient for customers. But some of its employees credit their work for Amazon making so much money. ShareTweetEmail