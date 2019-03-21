America's Most Performed Playwright's Work At Wharton Center

Lauren Gunderson is America's most performed playwright. The Wharton Center will be putting on her landmark work, 'I And You,' this weekend in their Pasant Theatre. WKAR's Jamie Paisley spoke with her about this play and her mentor/friend, the Pulitzer Prize winning playwright Margaret Edson.


Lauren Gunderson is America's most performed playwright and her play "I And You" is being performed this Friday evening and Sunday afternoon in the Pasant Theatre, directed by Bert Goldstein. Tickets and more information at WhartonCenter.com

