Related Programs: All Things Considered on 90.5 WKARAll Things Considered on AM 870 NewsTalk Amid Pressures To Overturn Election, Electoral College Under New Scrutiny By editor • 2 hours ago Related Programs: All Things Considered on 90.5 WKARAll Things Considered on AM 870 NewsTalk ShareTweetEmail Listen Listening... / NPR's Michel Martin speaks with law professor Edward Foley about the Electoral College process and the long-term ramifications of Republican efforts to overturn the election results. ShareTweetEmail