Related Programs: All Things Considered on 90.5 WKARAll Things Considered on AM 870 NewsTalk Anita Hill Says Joe Biden's Apology For Clarence Thomas Hearings Is Not Enough By editor • 1 hour ago Related Programs: All Things Considered on 90.5 WKARAll Things Considered on AM 870 NewsTalk ShareTweetEmail Listen Listening... / Originally published on April 26, 2019 5:35 pm NPR's Audie Cornish talks with Jane Mayer, chief Washington correspondent for The New Yorker, about how Joe Biden's past with Anita Hill could affect his presidential campaign. ShareTweetEmailView the discussion thread.