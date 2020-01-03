Apollo PublicTV Platform Offers ATSC 1.0 Broadcasters Ability to Launch NextGen TV Services Today

NextGen Broadcast (NGB) as a Service, from Apollo PublicTV Platform, allows Broadcasters to begin their NextGen TV journey today on an OpEX model using their current 1.0 spectrum and air-chain

EAST LANSING, MI.; Jan. 02, 2020 – Apollo PublicTV Platform, a NextGen TV accelerator platform for Public Broadcasters, launches a 3-in-1 solution that enables broadcasters to begin NextGen TV broadcasts today, on a pay-as-you-use model, requiring minimal investment.

NextGen Broadcasting (NGB) as a Service is a patent pending 3-in-1 solution from Apollo PublicTV Platform that leverages a station's existing ATSC 1.0 broadcast spectrum to launch ATSC 3.0 services.

With NGB as a Service, public broadcasters can now independently chart their NextGen TV strategies, no longer tied down by lack of lighthouse stations, additional spectrum or NextGen TV broadcast chain equipment.

Subscribers to NGB as a Service will be offered 3.0-ready receivers, RF equipment, and access to cloud tools that will enable them to create 3.0 services, conduct test scenarios, provide educational sessions to their station staff, perform PoC’s and field trials, and evangelize various NextGen TV services to their communities and local governments.

Combined with additional Apollo capabilities in rapid app development, receiver middleware systems, audience analytics, and NextGen MCR, NGB as a Service ensures that broadcasters can offer high fidelity, production grade 3.0 services today with minimal effort.

WKAR Public Media at Michigan State University is a partner in Apollo PublicTV Platform and the first station to go on-air with this 3-in-1 NextGen TV as a Service capability.

“The promise and potential of NextGen TV is now being made available to every public broadcaster with Apollo's NGB as a Service solution,” said Susi Elkins, general manager at WKAR Public Media. “It’s exciting to be able to provide a clear migration path to NextGen TV. The solution we’re announcing today allows public broadcasters the opportunity to bring NextGen TV broadcast experiences to their communities with minimal effort and cost commitment.”

Apollo PublicTV Platform tools include data analytics, app designer tools, AI agents, Software Development Kits (SDKs) and Application Programming Interfaces (APIs) for rapid service curation, an ATSC 3.0 receiver application stack, and the necessary business applications to manage carrier-grade content services.

“Faster, friction-free adoption of NextGen TV broadcasts and reducing barrier to entry was the necessity that propelled us to create this patent pending invention. The coming NextGen TV economy will ensure overall growth of the broadcast industry and its long overdue integration with the digital transformation ecosystem,” said Chandra Kotaru, CEO and founder of Gaian Solutions. “Public broadcasters are in a unique position to leverage NextGen TV opportunities. Apollo PublicTV Platform was designed to accelerate this phenomenon.”

“We are proud of this 3-in-1 innovation coming out of our NextGen TV innovation lab at MSU. In partnership with Gaian Solutions, NGB instantly gets all broadcasters into the NextGen TV era,” said Prabu David, dean of the College of Communication Arts and Sciences at MSU. “Gaian Solutions has been instrumental in conceptualizing, designing, developing, and operating the Apollo PublicTV Platform with WKAR at MSU. We are very hopeful this will put public broadcasters at the forefront of leading innovation in the NextGen TV space.”

“America’s Public Television Stations see great potential in the Apollo PublicTV Platform developed by Gaian in cooperation with Susi Elkins and her team at WKAR-TV,” said Patrick Butler, president and CEO. “We look forward to working with them and with the public station community to make Apollo PublicTV Platform an accelerator of ATSC 3.0 adoption and of all the new service and revenue opportunities the NextGen broadcast standard holds in store for public television.”

Butler continued, “APTS intends to play an active role in familiarizing stations with the Apollo PublicTV Platform and ensuring that every station understands the transformative promise of ATSC 3.0 and the ability of Apollo PublicTV Platform to help make that promise come true for stations of every size.”



WKAR at Michigan State University, Gaian Solutions, and APTS invite all content and spectrum based entrepreneurs, digital transformation agencies, broadcasters, and technology vendors to collaborate on Apollo PublicTV Platform, the new open platform for NextGen TV.

Summary

Apollo PublicTV Platform’s NGB as a Service provides broadcasters with:

Instant broadcast 3.0 services, apps and NextGen TV experiences

No 3.0 License or spectrum needed

No 3.0 broadcast chain needed

Offered in a “Pay-As-You-Use” model, the solution offering includes receiver tool kits, RF equipment, and access to designer and scheduling portals

Allows every interested broadcaster to quickly start 3.0 trials, lab experiments, educational sessions and market facing evangelism activities

To know more: Visit wkar.org/apollopublictvplatform or write to ash@gaiansolutions.com

ADDITIONAL IMAGES at https://flic.kr/s/aHsmK9keSm

ABOUT GAIAN SOLUTIONS

Founded in 2006, Gaian has a consistent track record of offering unique and technically savvy solutions to some of the most complex challenges and opportunities facing the media and entertainment industry. Gaian’s award winning platform serves millions of end consumers across OTT, OTA, Alerting and Omnichannel engagement domains. The Gaian differentiation in content delivery stems from application of analytics, AI, and ML in content related monetization for platform business models.

ABOUT WKAR PUBLIC MEDIA

WKAR Public Media is a division of the College of Communication Arts and Sciences at Michigan State University. WKAR provides Michigan’s capital region and the global community with award-winning original programming and the best from PBS and NPR via television channels WKAR-HD, WKAR World, WKAR Create and WKAR PBS Kids; and radio broadcasts at 90.5 FM, 105.1 FM, AM 870 and WKAR Radio Reading Service. In 2018, WKAR was the first public broadcasting station to obtain an ATSC 3.0 experimental license from the FCC.

ABOUT COLLEGE OF COMMUNICATION ARTS & SCIENCES

The College of Communication Arts and Sciences at Michigan State University is a pioneer in the study of new communication technologies. Faculty in the college focus on a range of topics including computational communication, communication neuroscience, media psychology, extended reality, game design and mobility. Researchers have access to MSU Mobility Village, where ATSC 3.0 applications can be tested.

