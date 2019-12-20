Related Programs: All Things Considered on 90.5 WKARAll Things Considered on AM 870 NewsTalk Are States Purging Or Cleaning Voter Registration Rolls? By Pam Fessler • 50 minutes ago Related Programs: All Things Considered on 90.5 WKARAll Things Considered on AM 870 NewsTalk ShareTweetEmail Listen Listening... / Several states are removing voters from their rolls in preparation for the 2020 elections. Critics say voters are being unfairly "purged" but states say they're "cleaning up" the lists. ShareTweetEmailView the discussion thread.