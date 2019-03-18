Area Groups Show Support For Muslim Community At Vigil

Dozens of people gathered near the rock on Michigan State University’s campus Monday night to pray and offer words of hope.

The president of the Muslim Students' Association at MSU talks about the impact of the New Zealand Mosque shootings.

Omar Allam is the President of the Muslim Students’ Association at MSU.

He says the attack in New Zealand brought him back to the Jewish synagogue shooting in Pittsburg in October.

“When that took place, all I could think of was 'I wonder what they are feeling,' and as soon as it happened to us, I was like 'ok, so this is what it feels like.'”

Representatives from different community religious groups and MSU campus organizations also took part.