Arrest Made After Theft From Vehicles At Governor’s Home

By 43 seconds ago
  • Gretchen Whitmer
    Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D) Michigan
    Amanda Pinckney / WKAR-MSU

An arrest has been made after property was stolen from two vehicles parked at the official residence of Michigan’s governor.

State police spokeswoman Shanon Banner tells the Lansing State Journal that a suspect was arrested Friday.

 

Banner declined to provide details of the theft or the suspect. How the person got onto the gated property early Thursday also was not released.

 

Armed security patrols the property where the ranch-style home sits. There also are security cameras.

 

Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer moved into the home with her family after taking office in January. Banner declined to say if the family was home at the time of the theft.

 

Whitmer spokeswoman Tiffany Brobwn tells The Detroit News that the state police’s “expertise and quick action” were appreciated.

Tags: 
Gretchen Whitmer
Theft
Governors Home

Related Content

Governor To Deliver Commencement Address At Univ. of Michigan

By Mar 11, 2019
University of Michigan
Reginald Hardwick / WKAR-MSU

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is scheduled to deliver the spring commencement address for the University of Michigan.

Gov. Whitmer Appointees Are Confirmed After 60-Day Window Passes

By Mar 11, 2019
portrait: Whitmer
michigan.gov

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's Cabinet is now officially in place after Michigan lawmakers let her appointees stand confirmed.

Gov. Whitmer Proposes New Way To Divvy Up Money For Roadwork

By Mar 10, 2019
Michigan Democratic Governor Gretchen Whitmer
Amanda Pinckney / WKAR

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's proposal to significantly increase fuel taxes to fix the roads is paired with another politically difficult plan — overhauling how Michigan divvies up what would be $2.1 billion in net new revenue.

Gov. Whitmer Wants To Nearly Triple Per-Gallon Gas Tax

By Mar 5, 2019
Gretchen Whitmer
WKAR-MSU

Democratic  Gov. Gretchen Whitmer called Tuesday for nearly tripling Michigan’s per-gallon gas tax — and making the state home to the country’s highest fuel taxes — in order to improve aging roads that she warned would only get worse without a major influx of new spending.