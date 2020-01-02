Arts Crawl 1/02/20

WKAR Morning Edition Host Mary Ellen Pitney and Radio Program Director Jamie Paisley on events coming up in the Greater Lansing area.

Pentamere Twelfth Night and Roaring Wastes Investiture – Jan 4 All Day at Liberty School in Saline, MI http://12thnight.trishstuff.com/

The Yellow Room Gang – Jan 4 @8pm at The Ark, Ann Arbor https://www.theark.org/shows-events/2020/jan/04/yellow-room-gang

Sunny Wilkinson – Jan 4 @7pm at Lily Pearl’s Lounge in Owosso https://www.lilypearls.com/new-events/2019/12/14/sunny-wilkinson

12th Night Festival of Carols – Jan 5 @4pm at Grace Lutheran Church of Lansing https://www.facebook.com/events/3565502580128358/

Ukulele Jam – Jan 3 @1pm at Grand Ledge Area District Library (registration required) http://www.eventkeeper.com/mars/xpages/G/GLADL/EKP.cfm?curOrg=GLADL&curMonth=1&curYear=2020&SelectedDate=1%2F3%2F2020&fbclid=IwAR217mfbpzsBVrBMaoRZE4WmFzBScYr6mtdBrKyl08tLF8yDi4eZGsLinYg