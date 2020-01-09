Arts Crawl 1/09/20

WKAR Morning Edition Host Mary Ellen Pitney and Radio Program Director Jamie Paisley on events coming up across Michigan.

Arts Crawl conversation between Morning Edition Host Mary Ellen Pitney and Program Director Jamie Paisley

Science on a Sphere grand opening – Jan 11 @ 11am-2pm at the MSU Museum https://www.museum.msu.edu/?event=grand-opening-celebration-of-the-science-on-a-sphere-gallery&event_date=2020-01-11

The Fantasticks – Jan 9-12 at the Ann Arbor Civic Theater https://www.a2ct.org/whats-happening/Shows/Main-Stage/the-fantasticks

Ekphrastic Poetry Workshop – Jan 14 @ 6pm-8pm at the Lansing Art Gallery

The Poetry Room Open Mic: Dirty Laundry – Jan 14, sign ups begin at 7pm at The Robin Theater. https://www.facebook.com/events/347110939280036/

Glassblowing Demonstrations – Jan 11-12 at the Flint Institute of Arts https://flintarts.org/event/6562/2020/01/11

Cinelli Trio – Jan 12 @ 2pm at the Capital Area District Library https://www.facebook.com/events/587139158522115/