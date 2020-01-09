Arts Crawl 1/09/20

WKAR Morning Edition Host Mary Ellen Pitney and Radio Program Director Jamie Paisley on events coming up across Michigan.
Science on a Sphere grand opening – Jan 11 @ 11am-2pm at the MSU Museum https://www.museum.msu.edu/?event=grand-opening-celebration-of-the-science-on-a-sphere-gallery&event_date=2020-01-11
The Fantasticks – Jan 9-12 at the Ann Arbor Civic Theater https://www.a2ct.org/whats-happening/Shows/Main-Stage/the-fantasticks
Ekphrastic Poetry Workshop – Jan 14 @ 6pm-8pm at the Lansing Art Gallery
The Poetry Room Open Mic: Dirty Laundry – Jan 14, sign ups begin at 7pm at The Robin Theater. https://www.facebook.com/events/347110939280036/
Glassblowing Demonstrations – Jan 11-12 at the Flint Institute of Arts https://flintarts.org/event/6562/2020/01/11
Cinelli Trio – Jan 12 @ 2pm at the Capital Area District Library https://www.facebook.com/events/587139158522115/