Arts Crawl 12/19/19

WKAR Morning Edition Host Mary Ellen Pitney and Radio Program Director Jamie Paisley on events coming up in the Greater Lansing area.
Winter Solstice Saunter – Dec 21 @5pm, 6:45pm and 8:30pm Fitzgerald County Park in Grand Ledge
https://www.facebook.com/events/1233268733550747/
The Dangling Participles – Dec 20 @6pm at Blue Owl in East Lansing
https://www.facebook.com/events/530379497735740/
LSO Holiday Pops – Dec 22 @3pm at the Wharton Center https://www.facebook.com/events/2053937754714817
North Pole Express – Dec 21 @10am at the Steam Railroading Institute in Owosso, Michigan
https://www.facebook.com/events/1051327835076886/?event_time_id=1051327905076879
Soul Play 517 Holiday performance – Dec 20 @9pm