A Traffic Jam, Valentines Day music series, The MSU Latinx Film Festival, Americana, and Into The Woods. Join Mary Ellen Pitney and Jamie Paisley to talk about events happening this week around Michigan

Curtainless Theater and The Artist’s Umbrella present The Downtown Traffic Jam

Feb. 13 @ 5pm

Green Wood Coffee House Music Series presents An Evening of Sam Cooke

Feb. 14 @ 8pm

MSU Latinx Film Festival

Feb. 13-16

Flint Symphony presents Americana

Feb. 15 @ 7:30, pre-concert talk at 6:30

MSU Department of Theater presents Into The Woods

Feb. 14-23