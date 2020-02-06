Arts Crawl | Feb. 6, 2020

Trapped in the Grey, Cécile McLorin Salvant and Aaron Diehl, the 2nd Annual Black Empowerment Festival, Bach to the Future, and Toni Morrison. Join Mary Ellen Pitney and Jamie Paisley to talk about events happening this week around Michigan.
MICA Gallery presents Trapped in the Grey
Feb. 7 @ 5pm-8pm
University Musical Society of Ann Arbor presents Cécile McLorin Salvant and Aaron Diehl
Feb. 6 @ 7pm and 9pm
2nd Annual Black Empowerment Festival
Feb. 8 @ 4pm-7pm
The Jackson Symphony presents Bach to the Future
Feb. 7-9
The Flint Institute of Arts presents Toni Morrison: The Pieces I Am
Feb. 7-9