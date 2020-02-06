Arts Crawl | Feb. 6, 2020

Trapped in the Grey, Cécile McLorin Salvant and Aaron Diehl, the 2nd Annual Black Empowerment Festival, Bach to the Future, and Toni Morrison. Join Mary Ellen Pitney and Jamie Paisley to talk about events happening this week around Michigan.

Arts Crawl conversation between Morning Edition Host Mary Ellen Pitney and Program Director Jamie Paisley

MICA Gallery presents Trapped in the Grey

Feb. 7 @ 5pm-8pm

University Musical Society of Ann Arbor presents Cécile McLorin Salvant and Aaron Diehl

Feb. 6 @ 7pm and 9pm

2nd Annual Black Empowerment Festival

Feb. 8 @ 4pm-7pm

The Jackson Symphony presents Bach to the Future

Feb. 7-9

The Flint Institute of Arts presents Toni Morrison: The Pieces I Am

Feb. 7-9