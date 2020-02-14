Related Program: 
Morning Edition on 90.5 WKAR

Attorney General Barr Criticizes Trump's DOJ Tweets As A Distraction

By editor 7 minutes ago
Originally published on February 14, 2020 7:43 am

NPR's Noel King talks to former Justice Department official Jack Goldsmith about Attorney General William Barr's public rebuke of President Trump for his Twitter attacks on the Justice Department.