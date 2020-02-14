Related Program: Morning Edition on 90.5 WKAR Attorney General Barr Criticizes Trump's DOJ Tweets As A Distraction By editor • 7 minutes ago Related Program: Morning Edition on 90.5 WKAR ShareTweetEmail Listen Listening... / Originally published on February 14, 2020 7:43 am NPR's Noel King talks to former Justice Department official Jack Goldsmith about Attorney General William Barr's public rebuke of President Trump for his Twitter attacks on the Justice Department. ShareTweetEmailView the discussion thread.