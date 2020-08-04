August 2020 Primary | Lansing Area Results

UPDATED August 4, 2020 at 9:24 p.m.

Ingham County Candidates

U.S. Senator - August 4 at 9:09 p.m. (12/115 precincts reported)

Gary Peters (DEM) 1,452 votes (42%)

John James (REP) 2,008 votes (58%)

Bob Carr (REP) Disqualified

Representative in Congress (8th District) - August 4 at 9:09 p.m. (12/115 precincts reported)

Elissa Slotkin (DEM) 1,460 votes (42%)

Mike Detmer (REP) 462 votes (13%)

Alan T. Hoover (REP) 252 votes (7%)

Paul Junge (REP) 770 votes (22%)

Kristina Lyke (REP) 559 votes 16%)

Nikki Snyder (REP) Disqualified

Representative in Congress (67th District) - August 4 at 9:09 p.m. (9/39 precincts reported) 3029

Kara Hope (DEM) 1,175 votes (39%)

Nate J. Ross (REP) 1,165 votes (38%)

Clyde L. Thomas (REP) 689 votes (23%)

Representative in Congress (68th District) - August 4 at 9:10 p.m. (2/39 precincts reported)

Sarah Anthony (DEM) 180 votes (75%)

Robert J. Atkinson (REP) 61 votes (25%)

Representative in Congress (69th District) - August 4 at 9:10 p.m. (1/38 precincts reported)

Julie Brixie (DEM) 72 votes (65%)

Grace S. Norris (REP) 39 votes (35%)

Prosecuting Attorney - August 4 at 9:11 p.m. (12/115 precincts reported) 3308

Carol A. Siemon (DEM) 1,411 votes (43%)

George Platsis (REP) 1,897 votes (57%)

Sheriff - August 4 at 9:11 p.m. (12/115 precincts reported) 3312

Scott A. Wriggelsworth (DEM) 1,414 votes (43%)

Daniel J. Wells (REP) 1,898 votes (57%)

County Clerk - August 4 at 9:11 p.m. (12/115 precincts reported) 3378

Barb Byrum (DEM) 1,124 votes (33%)

DeKeea Quinney-Davis (DEM) 353 votes (10%)

Joseph W. Werner (REP) 1,901 votes (56%)

Clerk (Lansing Township) - August 4 at 9:13 p.m. (0/5 precincts reported)

Mike Pleyte (DEM)

Maggie Sanders (DEM)

Susan L. Aten (REP)

This is a condensed list of results. For a full list of results, please visit Ingham County's election results here.

Ingham County Ballot Proposals

Ingham County Elder Persons Millage - August 4 at 0:00 p.m. (0/0 precincts reported)

Expand critical services for Ingham County residents 60 and older. This includes Meals on Wheels and in-home care. The millage also includes eliminating wait lists.

YES

NO

Emergency Telephone Service (911 Service) Millage Renewal Question- August 4 at 0:00 p.m. (0/0 precincts reported)

Renew the countywide 911 Emergency Telephone and Dispatch System.

YES

NO

Proposal to Renew a Levy of One Mill for Operation of Parks and Recreation System (City of Lansing) - August 4 at 0:00 p.m. (0/0 precincts reported)

Funding for operating, maintaining and providing improvements to the city's parks and recreation system.

YES

NO

Millage Renewal Proposal for Fire Protection (Leslie Township) - August 4 at 0:00 p.m. (0/0 precincts reported)

Funding for fire protection services and equipment. Plans to raise approximately $89,000 by 2021.

YES

NO

Leslie Public Schools Bonding Proposal - August 4 at 0:00 p.m. (0/0 precincts reported)

Borrowing $13,090,000 to remodel and improve Leslie public schools.

YES

NO

Northeast Ingham Emergency Service Authority (Part 1) - August 4 at 0:00 p.m. (0/0 precincts reported)

Funding emergency services.

YES

NO

Northeast Ingham Emergency Service Authority (Part 2) - August 4 at 0:00 p.m. (0/0 precincts reported)

Funding building improvements.

YES

NO

Eaton County Candidates

U.S. Senator - August 4 at 8:39 p.m. (42/51 precincts reported)

Gary Peters (DEM) 3,883 votes (41%)

John James (REP) 5,527 votes (59%)

Bob Carr (REP) Disqualified

Representative in Congress (7th District) - August 4 at 8:39 p.m. (42/51 precincts reported)

Gretchen D. Driskell (DEM) 3,840 votes (41%)

Tim Walberg (REP) 5,510 votes (59%)

Representative in Congress (65th District) - August 4 at 8:41 p.m. (42/51 precincts reported)

Dave Rowland (DEM) 114 votes (7%)

Nancy Smith (DEM) 451 votes (26%)

Sarah L. Lightner (REP) 1,161 votes (67%)

Representative in Congress (71st District) - August 4 at 8:43 p.m. (42/51 precincts reported)

Angela Witwer (DEM) 3,293 votes (49%)

Christine Barnes (REP) 2,186 votes (28%)

Gina Johnsen (REP) 2,450 votes (31%)

Sheriff - August 4 at 8:49 p.m. (42/51 precincts reported)

Joe Jager (DEM) Withdraw

Tom Reich (DEM) 3,662 votes (38%)

G. Michael Hocking (REP) 1,277 votes (13%)

Rick Jones (REP) 4,609 votes (48%)

Eaton County Ballot Proposals

Ambulance Service Millage Proposal (Vermontville Township) - August 4 at 8:55 p.m. (1/1 precincts reported)

Funding for ambulance operation, equipment and purchasing.

YES 235 votes (62%)

NO 145 votes (38%)

Proposal to Renew a Levy of One Mil for Operation of Parks and Recreation System - August 4 at 8:55 p.m. (0/0 precincts reported)

Funding for operating, maintaining and providing improvements to the city's parks and recreation system.

YES

NO

Eaton Rapids Public Schools Sinking Fund Millage Renewal Proposal - August 4 at 8:56 p.m. (7/10 precincts reported)

Funding for the repair and construction of school buildings.

YES 1,661 votes (65%)

NO 897 votes (35%)

Springport Public Schools Bonding Proposal - August 4 at 8:57 p.m. (2/2 precincts reported)

Borrowing $1,940,000 to remodel and improve Springport public schools.

YES 5 votes (31%)

NO 11 votes (69%)

Clinton County Candidates

U.S. Senator - August 4 at 0:00 p.m. (0/0 precincts reported)

Gary Peters (DEM)

Bob Carr (REP)

John James (REP)

Representative in Congress (93rd District) - August 4 at 0:00 p.m. (0/0 precincts reported)

Muhammad Salman Rais (DEM)

Graham Filler (REP)

Representative in Congress (4th District) - August 4 at 0:00 p.m. (0/0 precincts reported)

Anthony D. Feig (DEM)

Jerry Hilliard (DEM)

John Moolenaar (REP)

Prosecuting Attorney - August 4 at 0:00 p.m. (0/0 precincts reported)

Brian A. Ameche (DEM)

Sarah Huyser (REP)

Tony Spagnuolo (REP)

Clinton County Ballot Proposals

Clinton Area Transit System Proposal - August 4 at 0:00 p.m. (0/0 precincts reported)

Funding for all public transportation authority.

YES

NO

Police and Fire Protection Millage Renewal - August 4 at 0:00 p.m. (0/0 precincts reported)

Funding for police and fire protection services' operation, equipment and purchasing.

YES

NO

