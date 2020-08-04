August 2020 Primary | Lansing Area Results

UPDATED August 4, 2020 at 9:24 p.m.
Ingham County Candidates
U.S. Senator - August 4 at 9:09 p.m. (12/115 precincts reported)
- Gary Peters (DEM) 1,452 votes (42%)
- John James (REP) 2,008 votes (58%)
- Bob Carr (REP) Disqualified
Representative in Congress (8th District) - August 4 at 9:09 p.m. (12/115 precincts reported)
- Elissa Slotkin (DEM) 1,460 votes (42%)
- Mike Detmer (REP) 462 votes (13%)
- Alan T. Hoover (REP) 252 votes (7%)
- Paul Junge (REP) 770 votes (22%)
- Kristina Lyke (REP) 559 votes 16%)
- Nikki Snyder (REP) Disqualified
Representative in Congress (67th District) - August 4 at 9:09 p.m. (9/39 precincts reported) 3029
- Kara Hope (DEM) 1,175 votes (39%)
- Nate J. Ross (REP) 1,165 votes (38%)
- Clyde L. Thomas (REP) 689 votes (23%)
Representative in Congress (68th District) - August 4 at 9:10 p.m. (2/39 precincts reported)
- Sarah Anthony (DEM) 180 votes (75%)
- Robert J. Atkinson (REP) 61 votes (25%)
Representative in Congress (69th District) - August 4 at 9:10 p.m. (1/38 precincts reported)
- Julie Brixie (DEM) 72 votes (65%)
- Grace S. Norris (REP) 39 votes (35%)
Prosecuting Attorney - August 4 at 9:11 p.m. (12/115 precincts reported) 3308
- Carol A. Siemon (DEM) 1,411 votes (43%)
- George Platsis (REP) 1,897 votes (57%)
Sheriff - August 4 at 9:11 p.m. (12/115 precincts reported) 3312
- Scott A. Wriggelsworth (DEM) 1,414 votes (43%)
- Daniel J. Wells (REP) 1,898 votes (57%)
County Clerk - August 4 at 9:11 p.m. (12/115 precincts reported) 3378
- Barb Byrum (DEM) 1,124 votes (33%)
- DeKeea Quinney-Davis (DEM) 353 votes (10%)
- Joseph W. Werner (REP) 1,901 votes (56%)
Clerk (Lansing Township) - August 4 at 9:13 p.m. (0/5 precincts reported)
- Mike Pleyte (DEM)
- Maggie Sanders (DEM)
- Susan L. Aten (REP)
This is a condensed list of results. For a full list of results, please visit Ingham County's election results here.
Ingham County Ballot Proposals
Ingham County Elder Persons Millage - August 4 at 0:00 p.m. (0/0 precincts reported)
Expand critical services for Ingham County residents 60 and older. This includes Meals on Wheels and in-home care. The millage also includes eliminating wait lists.
- YES
- NO
Emergency Telephone Service (911 Service) Millage Renewal Question- August 4 at 0:00 p.m. (0/0 precincts reported)
Renew the countywide 911 Emergency Telephone and Dispatch System.
- YES
- NO
Proposal to Renew a Levy of One Mill for Operation of Parks and Recreation System (City of Lansing) - August 4 at 0:00 p.m. (0/0 precincts reported)
Funding for operating, maintaining and providing improvements to the city's parks and recreation system.
- YES
- NO
Millage Renewal Proposal for Fire Protection (Leslie Township) - August 4 at 0:00 p.m. (0/0 precincts reported)
Funding for fire protection services and equipment. Plans to raise approximately $89,000 by 2021.
- YES
- NO
Leslie Public Schools Bonding Proposal - August 4 at 0:00 p.m. (0/0 precincts reported)
Borrowing $13,090,000 to remodel and improve Leslie public schools.
- YES
- NO
Northeast Ingham Emergency Service Authority (Part 1) - August 4 at 0:00 p.m. (0/0 precincts reported)
Funding emergency services.
- YES
- NO
Northeast Ingham Emergency Service Authority (Part 2) - August 4 at 0:00 p.m. (0/0 precincts reported)
Funding building improvements.
- YES
- NO
Eaton County Candidates
U.S. Senator - August 4 at 8:39 p.m. (42/51 precincts reported)
- Gary Peters (DEM) 3,883 votes (41%)
- John James (REP) 5,527 votes (59%)
- Bob Carr (REP) Disqualified
Representative in Congress (7th District) - August 4 at 8:39 p.m. (42/51 precincts reported)
- Gretchen D. Driskell (DEM) 3,840 votes (41%)
- Tim Walberg (REP) 5,510 votes (59%)
Representative in Congress (65th District) - August 4 at 8:41 p.m. (42/51 precincts reported)
- Dave Rowland (DEM) 114 votes (7%)
- Nancy Smith (DEM) 451 votes (26%)
- Sarah L. Lightner (REP) 1,161 votes (67%)
Representative in Congress (71st District) - August 4 at 8:43 p.m. (42/51 precincts reported)
- Angela Witwer (DEM) 3,293 votes (49%)
- Christine Barnes (REP) 2,186 votes (28%)
- Gina Johnsen (REP) 2,450 votes (31%)
Sheriff - August 4 at 8:49 p.m. (42/51 precincts reported)
- Joe Jager (DEM) Withdraw
- Tom Reich (DEM) 3,662 votes (38%)
- G. Michael Hocking (REP) 1,277 votes (13%)
- Rick Jones (REP) 4,609 votes (48%)
This is a condensed list of results. For a full list of results, please visit Eaton County's election results here.
Eaton County Ballot Proposals
Ambulance Service Millage Proposal (Vermontville Township) - August 4 at 8:55 p.m. (1/1 precincts reported)
Funding for ambulance operation, equipment and purchasing.
- YES 235 votes (62%)
- NO 145 votes (38%)
Proposal to Renew a Levy of One Mil for Operation of Parks and Recreation System - August 4 at 8:55 p.m. (0/0 precincts reported)
Funding for operating, maintaining and providing improvements to the city's parks and recreation system.
- YES
- NO
Eaton Rapids Public Schools Sinking Fund Millage Renewal Proposal - August 4 at 8:56 p.m. (7/10 precincts reported)
Funding for the repair and construction of school buildings.
- YES 1,661 votes (65%)
- NO 897 votes (35%)
Springport Public Schools Bonding Proposal - August 4 at 8:57 p.m. (2/2 precincts reported)
Borrowing $1,940,000 to remodel and improve Springport public schools.
- YES 5 votes (31%)
- NO 11 votes (69%)
Clinton County Candidates
U.S. Senator - August 4 at 0:00 p.m. (0/0 precincts reported)
- Gary Peters (DEM)
- Bob Carr (REP)
- John James (REP)
Representative in Congress (93rd District) - August 4 at 0:00 p.m. (0/0 precincts reported)
- Muhammad Salman Rais (DEM)
- Graham Filler (REP)
Representative in Congress (4th District) - August 4 at 0:00 p.m. (0/0 precincts reported)
- Anthony D. Feig (DEM)
- Jerry Hilliard (DEM)
- John Moolenaar (REP)
Prosecuting Attorney - August 4 at 0:00 p.m. (0/0 precincts reported)
- Brian A. Ameche (DEM)
- Sarah Huyser (REP)
- Tony Spagnuolo (REP)
This is a condensed list of results. For a full list of results, please visit Clinton County's election results here.
Clinton County Ballot Proposals
Clinton Area Transit System Proposal - August 4 at 0:00 p.m. (0/0 precincts reported)
Funding for all public transportation authority.
- YES
- NO
Police and Fire Protection Millage Renewal - August 4 at 0:00 p.m. (0/0 precincts reported)
Funding for police and fire protection services' operation, equipment and purchasing.
- YES
- NO
This is a condensed list of results. For a full list of results, please visit Clinton County's election results here.