Authorities Identify Man Who Died After Driving Into River

By 2 hours ago
Authorities have released the name of a 79-year-old man who died after accidentally driving his car into a southeastern Michigan river.

Marysville Public Safety Director Tom Konik tells the Times Herald of Port Huron that the man was Jerry Johnson of Marysville and his death is under investigation.

Police have said he was attempting to park Saturday when the car went into reverse and rolled into the St. Clair River from a restaurant parking lot. Johnson and another person arrived at the restaurant about 3 p.m. The other person exited the vehicle before he tried to adjust his parking.

Police divers pulled Johnson from the water about 50 miles (80 kilometers) northeast of Detroit, but he was pronounced dead at a hospital.

