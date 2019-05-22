Authorities Identify Remains Found In March In Mid-Michigan

Authorities say they've identified decomposed human remains found in March in a wooded area of mid-Michigan as those of a 35-year-old woman.

The Eaton County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday said Stephanie Lynette Southwell of Lansing was last seen in the Lansing area about a year ago.

The sheriff's office has said a homicide investigation began after the remains were discovered in Eaton Rapids Township, about 80 miles (130 kilometers) west of Detroit. Anyone with information about Southwell's death or her last known whereabouts is encouraged to contact authorities.

The investigation into her death is ongoing. Cause or date of death weren't immediately released.

The medical examiner's office and the Michigan State University departments of Anthropology and Integrative Biology worked on efforts to identify the remains.

Eaton Rapids
Stephanie Southwell
Michigan State University

