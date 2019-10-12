Backstage Pass | Season 10 Premiere

Sat., Oct. 26, 10pm on WKAR-HD | Enjoy a intimate concert performances and a look behind the scenes as artists reveal the inspiration behind the music.

Backstage Pass returns for its 10th season on WKAR TV, and kicking off the new season is Mike Mains & The Branches! Known for their indie-pop melodies, husband and wife Mike and Shannon Mains headline Mike Mains & The Branches. Their music reflects their love and experiences together as a couple.

Later on this season you can see nationally-renowned acts including the electronic pop sound of Tishmal, the progressie soul pop of Paddlebots, the new sounds of Tunde Olaniran and much more!