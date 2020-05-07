Balancing Business and Safety | May 06, 2020 | COVID-19: Answers and Insight

WATCH NOW HERE | US Rep. Fred Upton and others discuss balancing business and safety during COVID-19.

US Rep. Fred Upton (R-MI) joins host Shawn Turner to discuss the balancing act of reopening businesses while keeping consumers safe in michigan. Other guests include Michigan Restaurant and Lodging Association President and CEO, Justin Winslow, and Michigan Retailers Association President and CEO, William J. Hallan.

WKAR wants to hear YOUR questions and comments about COVID-19. Send your video or fill out the survey at wkar.org/myquestions

About the Guests*

US Rep. Fred Upton (R-MI)

US Representative for Michigan's 6th congressional district

Justin Winslow

President and CEO of the Michigan Restaurant and Lodging Association

William J. Hallan

President and CEO of the Michigan Retailers Association

*Guests and topic are subject to change

COVID-19: Answers and Insight airs in the capital region at these times (check local listings):

Thursdays at 9:30pm on WKAR HD

Saturdays at 6:30pm on WKAR World

Sundays at noon on WKAR HD

Full episodes are available for on-demand viewing in the free PBS App on streaming devices and smart TVs, and at video.wkar.org.