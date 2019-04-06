Related Programs: 
Barbershop: Politician Accountability In #MeToo Era

By editor 1 hour ago

In the #MeToo era, what does accountability look like for politicians accused of misconduct? NPR's Michel Martin takes that up in the Barbershop with Emma Coleman Jordan, Monica Hesse and Paul Butler.