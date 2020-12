Wed. Dec. 23 at 8pm on 90.5 FM & STREAMING | Celebrate the holiday season with 17th century flair with A Baroque Noel, featuring music by Marc-Antoine Charpentier, Vivaldi and more.

Join Pegasus Early Music for seasonal baroque gems brought to life by a full Baroque choir and orchestra. Hosted by Mona Seghatoleslami.

