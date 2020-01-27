BBC World News Expands To An Hour 6pm Weekdays

Mon. Jan 27, at 6pm and 6:30pm on WKAR - HD | World News America returns to 6pm, BBC World Outside Source and BBC World News Today added at 6:30pm.

In late 2019, changes in our 6pm-7pm weekday line-up on WKAR-HD including moving BBC World News from 6pm to 6:30pm. One thing we heard from our WKAR members: Move BBC World back to 6pm!

So We've made some changes. Beginning Monday, Jan. 27, BBC World News America returns to 6pm on weekdays on WKAR-HD.

PLUS...

At 6:30pm we'll bring you additional BBC World coverage with two new offerings. BBC World News Outside Source airs Monday through Thursday, and BBC World News Today airs on Fridays. BBC World News America also airs weekdays at 6:30pm on WKAR World.

Thank you to the viewers who reached out to let us know their thoughts on the updated schedule.

ABOUT BBC NEWS

BBC World news America" delivers coverage and analysis of international events and issues with a fresh perspective, connecting the dots between the United States and the world. Katty Kay serves as series anchor.