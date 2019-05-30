Behind "Making the Grade in Michigan"

Last month, WKAR received a Regional Edward R. Murrow Award for its series Making the Grade in Michigan.

WKAR has been honored with a Regional Edward R. Murrow Award for Making the Grade in Michigan 2018, a weekly series examining early childhood literacy in a state where 56 percent of third graders are not proficient in English language arts. As a regional winner, the series is automatically entered for consideration for a National Murrow Award, which will be announced later this year.

“It’s a great honor to have our work recognized,” says WKAR’s Director of Education, Robin Pizzo. “I knew we were embarking on profound stories during our brainstorming sessions.”

For WKAR Education Reporter Kevin Lavery, this is no time to rest on your laurels. “Many Michigan children face adversity in their home lives that carries over into the classroom. Simply shaking our fingers at a student’s poor academic performance without treating the ‘whole child’ is a disservice to our youth and will not build the future we hope for” explains Lavery.