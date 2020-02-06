Bennie Fowler Talks New Book "Silver Spoon: The Imperfect Guide To Success" And Dantonio Retirement

Bennie Fowler is a former Michigan State wide reciever, who played under former Spartans head coach Mark Dantonio from 2009-2013. He has since gone on to play in the NFL for the Denver Broncos, Chicago Bears, New England Patriots, and New York Giants. In his book Silver Spoon: The Imperfect Guide to Success Fowler shares stories of insight from greats in the world of sports like Peyton Manning, Draymond Green, and Tom Brady about what separates the good from the great. Fowler also tells of the impact that late NBA basketball legend Kobe Bryant played in his life.

Fowler joins Current Sports host Al Martin to recount his career experiences that have led to success in his own life, while also providing insight into the sudden retirement of former MSU football head coach Mark Dantonio (including a hilarious story about table etiquette).