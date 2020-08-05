Benson: Election System Pushed To Its Limit In Primary

Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson says Tuesday’s primary elections went smoothly by and large, but the big test will be in November.

Benson held an online news conference shortly after the polls closed.

She said state was ready to help in a few spots where there were not enough election workers. There were also a few places in Detroit where voters were confused when polling places were moved from their usual locations.

But Benson said the system was able to handle the large number of absentee ballots that were mailed in or dropped off.

“And we are ready to ensure that even in this historic election cycle, with new rights and challenges in place, and a pandemic changing everything day by day, we are ready to ensure that every vote is counted and every voice is heard this November,” she said.

Benson said the system will be further tested by the much larger general election turnout in a presidential election year. She asked the Legislature to adopt measures to make it more efficient to process mailed-in ballots.