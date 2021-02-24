Black History Month 2021 | WKAR News Special Coverage

Fri. Feb. 26 - Sat. Feb. 27 on WKAR Radio & STREAMING | Join WKAR News for special coverage of stories and conversations from February 2021 highlighting the Black community in Michigan.

During this WKAR News special, WKAR’s All Things Considered host Sophia Saliby speaks with Lt. Governor Garlin Gilchrist, and novelist Alice Randall. Then WKAR’s Abigail Censky reports on how a group of Black women in Detroit played a pivotal role in the 2020 Presidential Election, and WKAR’s Scott Pohl talks to author and columnist Rochelle Riley about her new children's book.

WHEN TO LISTEN ON WKAR RADIO

Fri., Feb. 26 at noon on WKAR NewsTalk (AM870 and 105.1 FM)

Fri., Feb. 26 at 6:39 p.m. on 90.FM

Sat., Feb. 27 at 2 p.m. on WKAR NewsTalk (AM870 and 105.1 FM)