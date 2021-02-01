Black History Month 2021 | WKAR Radio

Feb. 1 - 28 on 90.5 FM & STREAMING | Throughout Black History Month, join WKAR Classical in exploring the lived experiences of many different composers out of the Black Diaspora.

Joseph Boulogne, Chevalier de Saint-Georges (1745–1799), lead the first all-Black battalion in Europe, was co-inventor of the now-standard fencing mask and was a masterful violinist and composer in France.



Margaret Bonds (1913–1972) worked as part of the Harlem Renaissance, including many collaborations with Langston Hughes to bolster Black stories and representation in music, but early on, Chicago’s Northwestern University refused to allow her to live on campus because she was Black.

Tune in this month to WKAR Classical to learn more about these Black composer and more, including one right here in mid-Michigan: Dr. Adolphus Hailstork (1941–), who earned his doctorate fromMichigan State University in 1971.



