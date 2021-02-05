Black History Month | Feb. 5. 2021

Notes from Susi



Dear Friends,



As we welcome Black History Month, I hope you will join us in celebration and reflection. Throughout February, WKAR TV and radio will be airing content recognizing pivotal moments in Black history.

On WKAR Radio, 90.5 Classical will be exploring the lives and the music of many Black composers, including Dr. Adolphus Hailstork, who earned his doctorate from Michigan State University in 1971.



PBS is celebrating Black History Month by highlighting 28 Black history makers online each day as American Masters, Independent Lens, NOVA and other programs explore Black stories all month long.



Then next week, I encourage you to take part in a PBS national virtual event around The Black Church: This Is Our Story, This Is Our Song. In this sneak peek, Dr. Henry Louis Gates Jr. discusses the upcoming special that explores how African American faith communities have forged interracial ties and have been on the frontline of uplift and change.



We share this programming with you because of our commitment to providing diverse content and ensuring that the stories we share are reflective of the community we serve.



Respectfully,

Susi Elkins

General Manager and Director of Broadcasting

WKAR Public Media